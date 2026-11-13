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English NewsNewsIndiaMicrosoft Outage Disrupts Airline Ops In Delhi; 3 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Microsoft Outage Disrupts Airline Ops In Delhi; 3 SpiceJet Flights Cancelled, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Two other SpiceJet flights, Delhi-Darbhanga and Delhi-Mumbai, were delayed amid the Microsoft glitch. Air India said its flight operations remained unaffected.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Microsoft outage caused three SpiceJet cancellations, two delays in Delhi.
  • IndiGo issued advisory; Air India rerouted emails, operations unaffected.
  • Airlines advise passengers to check flight status before heading out.

The global Microsoft outage has begun affecting airline services in India, with SpiceJet cancelling three flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning. Two other SpiceJet services were delayed, while IndiGo issued an advisory for its passengers. 

SpiceJet cancelled flights from Delhi to Pune, Leh and Mumbai due to the Microsoft glitch. Two other services, including Delhi-Darbhanga and Delhi-Mumbai, were delayed.

IndiGo Issues Advisory, Directs Flyers To 6E Skai For Urgent Help

In its advisory issued Friday morning, IndiGo said that its email support services are currently impacted due to which the airline is unable to receive emails. The airline also said every other support channel remains available.

IndiGo has asked customers to contact 6E Skai, its virtual assistant, through the IndiGo website or mobile app in case of urgent requests.

The advisory, however, did not mention when its email support will be restored or how many customers are affected.

Air India, meanwhile, said its flight operations remained unaffected and that it was closely monitoring the global outage. The airline also confirmed that its communication channels were functioning normally.

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Air India Reroutes Email Traffic Amid Microsoft Outage

Air India said it had temporarily rerouted email traffic to ensure that passenger emails continued to be received without interruption.

The airline added that it was responding to emails within its standard 24-hour timeframe.

While other airlines have not reported any operational disruptions so far, passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. 

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Delhi Airport on Friday also issued an advisory for passengers, saying that SpiceJet Airlines was facing operational challenges, impacting some flights. It asked passengers to directly contact SipeJet for updates regarding their flight status and travel plans.

Microsoft Investigating Global Outage Affecting Outlook, Teams

The disruption follows a widespread outage that hit Microsoft platforms, including Outlook, on Thursday. Several users reported trouble accessing their email accounts and encountering errors across the technology giant's suite of applications.

Microsoft said it was investigating the disruptions, particularly those affecting its email and Teams applications.

In updates posted on social media, the company said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

"We're continuing to work on recovering our frontend servers while implementing further traffic optimization actions to improve service stability and increase capacity," the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X.

Microsoft did not immediately provide further details about the possible cause of the disruption but said it was testing a fix.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Microsoft outage affected Indian airlines?

SpiceJet cancelled three flights from Delhi and delayed two others. IndiGo issued an advisory, while Air India's flight operations remain unaffected by the outage.

Are Air India's flight operations impacted by the global Microsoft outage?

No, Air India's flight operations remain unaffected. The airline confirmed its communication channels are functioning normally and it is closely monitoring the situation.

How is Air India handling email communications during the outage?

Air India has temporarily rerouted email traffic to ensure passenger emails are received without interruption. They are responding to all emails within their standard 24-hour timeframe.

What should passengers do if they are flying during the outage?

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. This will help them stay informed about any potential disruptions to their travel plans.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Airport SpiceJet IndiGo
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