Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Microsoft outage caused three SpiceJet cancellations, two delays in Delhi.

IndiGo issued advisory; Air India rerouted emails, operations unaffected.

Airlines advise passengers to check flight status before heading out.

The global Microsoft outage has begun affecting airline services in India, with SpiceJet cancelling three flights departing from Delhi on Friday morning. Two other SpiceJet services were delayed, while IndiGo issued an advisory for its passengers.

SpiceJet cancelled flights from Delhi to Pune, Leh and Mumbai due to the Microsoft glitch. Two other services, including Delhi-Darbhanga and Delhi-Mumbai, were delayed.

IndiGo Issues Advisory, Directs Flyers To 6E Skai For Urgent Help

In its advisory issued Friday morning, IndiGo said that its email support services are currently impacted due to which the airline is unable to receive emails. The airline also said every other support channel remains available.

IndiGo has asked customers to contact 6E Skai, its virtual assistant, through the IndiGo website or mobile app in case of urgent requests.

The advisory, however, did not mention when its email support will be restored or how many customers are affected.

Air India, meanwhile, said its flight operations remained unaffected and that it was closely monitoring the global outage. The airline also confirmed that its communication channels were functioning normally.

Service Advisory Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails. All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2026

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Air India Reroutes Email Traffic Amid Microsoft Outage

Air India said it had temporarily rerouted email traffic to ensure that passenger emails continued to be received without interruption.

The airline added that it was responding to emails within its standard 24-hour timeframe.

We are closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and there is currently no impact on any of our communication channels. To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline. All channels are functioning as expected: • Voice • AI.g • Social Media • Customer Notifications We remain fully committed to supporting you at every step and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation. #Advisory — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) November 13, 2026

While other airlines have not reported any operational disruptions so far, passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Delhi Airport on Friday also issued an advisory for passengers, saying that SpiceJet Airlines was facing operational challenges, impacting some flights. It asked passengers to directly contact SipeJet for updates regarding their flight status and travel plans.

Passenger Advisory issued at 10:05 hrs. For Live flight status: https://t.co/1CVJNL6Ry1 #DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory https://t.co/HdcWqf4tMw — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 13, 2026

Microsoft Investigating Global Outage Affecting Outlook, Teams

The disruption follows a widespread outage that hit Microsoft platforms, including Outlook, on Thursday. Several users reported trouble accessing their email accounts and encountering errors across the technology giant's suite of applications.

Microsoft said it was investigating the disruptions, particularly those affecting its email and Teams applications.

In updates posted on social media, the company said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

"We're continuing to work on recovering our frontend servers while implementing further traffic optimization actions to improve service stability and increase capacity," the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X.

Microsoft did not immediately provide further details about the possible cause of the disruption but said it was testing a fix.