The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to four South American countries, alleging that he is attempting to form a “global alliance” against India, with billionaire George Soros allegedly guiding his moves.

The remarks followed a social media update from Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who confirmed that Gandhi has embarked on a diplomatic and educational tour, engaging with political leaders, university students, and business communities across the four nations.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned the purpose of Gandhi’s trip, writing: “Rahul Gandhi goes on yet another foreign visit! Rahul Gandhi departs to South America! Wonder who will be the next anti-India element that Rahul will meet behind closed doors!”

Bhandari accused Gandhi of opposing the Indian state and democracy, claiming he is building international alliances to challenge the country. “George Soros, his mentor, might be directing him!” Bhandari added.

The BJP further drew attention to the timing of Gandhi’s trip, linking it to the recent arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Bhandari wrote, “In the past, he has asked for foreign interference in Indian democracy, met anti-India elements like Ilhan Omar, and even got the endorsement of Khalistani terrorist Pannu. Note the timing: just after his ideological anarchist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the NSA, Rahul Gandhi has departed!”

From the Congress perspective, Gandhi’s visit is part of an effort to strengthen India’s global ties. The party said Gandhi will meet presidents and senior officials across multiple countries, focusing on bolstering democratic and strategic relationships.

His itinerary includes Brazil and Colombia, where he is expected to engage with university students, fostering dialogue with the next generation of global leaders. Gandhi will also meet business leaders to explore new trade and investment opportunities, as India seeks to diversify partnerships amid rising U.S. tariffs.

The trip, Congress emphasizes, is a blend of diplomacy, education, and economic engagement, aimed at positioning India on the global stage while encouraging collaboration with international peers.