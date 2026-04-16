'Give Credit To Anyone': PM Modi On Women's Reservation Bill - Major Takeaways

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi urged Parliament's collective support for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

He asserted the proposed bill ensures equitable treatment and fairness for all.

The Prime Minister emphasized this is a long-denied right for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for collective support in Parliament to pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, asserting that the proposed law would not “discriminate” against anyone or be “unfair.”

The special session of Parliament’s Budget session began on April 16 and will continue until April 18. Three key bills, which include The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, have been introduced, with a decision expected on April 17 at 4 pm IST.

‘Will Not Discriminate, Process Won’t Be Unfair’

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said the proposed changes would be equitable.

“I want to say responsibly today that this will not discriminate against anyone. This decision process will not be unfair to anyone,” he said.

He added that the existing ratio of seats, established during earlier delimitation exercises, would remain unchanged.

‘Lawmakers About To Give Country New Direction’

Modi emphasised the significance of the moment, saying Parliament was poised to shape the country’s future.

“All of us (lawmakers) should not let this opportunity. We are about to give the country a new direction. This is an effort to make our legislation more sensitive. In the 21st century, India is moving ahead with a new confidence. We can see India's stature growing globally,” he said.

‘No Party Objected In Principle’

The Prime Minister noted that while political disagreements persist, there is broad agreement on the need for women’s reservation.

“If we meet in small groups, we all agree that this (women's reservation) is a much-needed move. No party has objected in principle. But in the parliament, there is political opposition,” he said.

‘Not A Victory For One Party’

Amid criticism over the timing and pace of the bill, Modi said its passage would not be credited to any single party.

“This will be a collective success for everybody, the entire nation. This won't go down as a victory for any one party,” he said.

‘Those Who Oppose Won’t Be Forgiven’

Issuing a warning to critics, the Prime Minister said opposition to the bill could carry political consequences.

“Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights,” he said.

“As a friend - I have some advice for those opposing this -- Everybody who has objected to reservation of women in any field, haven't been spared by women,” he added, urging that the issue should not be given a “political colour.”

‘This Is A Right Denied For Ages’

Modi stressed that the legislation was about restoring a long-denied right.

“We should not live in this illusion that we are giving the women of this country something. This is their right, that they have been denied for ages,” he said.

‘I Don’t Want Credit’

The Prime Minister said he was not seeking political credit for the bill’s passage.

“I give you a blank cheque for claiming credit on passage of women quota bill,” he said. “I don't want credit. After this bill passes, tomorrow I will give a full-page ad with whosoever's photo you want.”

‘Will Strengthen Democracy’

Highlighting the broader impact, Modi said the move would benefit governance and decision-making.

“This will be in favour of the country's democracy, it will be in favor of the country's collective decision-making, and we will all be entitled to the credit,” he said.

“Neither the Treasury Department nor Modi will be its rightful owner, nor will everyone sitting here be its rightful owner,” he added.