‘Evil Nun’, ‘Baby in Yellow’ & More: 20 Horror Apps, Games Found In Ghaziabad Sisters’ Diary

A handwritten diary recovered from the bedroom of three sisters who died after jumping from a high-rise apartment in Ghaziabad has emerged as a critical piece of evidence in the ongoing police investigation. The diary, filled with notes about popular games and global pop culture, also hints at emotional distress and tensions within the family, according to investigators.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Bharat City Society, when Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) leapt from the ninth floor of their residential building, as per a report on NDTV. Neighbours alerted authorities after spotting the girls lying injured on the ground. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Diary Sheds Light On Inner World

Police officials said the diary reveals the sisters’ deep fascination with Korean culture and online gaming. Their father, Chetan Kumar, told investigators that the girls had been absorbed in a Korean game for nearly three years and had stopped attending school during this time. The diary appears to corroborate their intense immersion in digital and pop culture worlds, while also pointing to emotional turmoil at home.

One emotionally charged passage in the diary read, “We love Korean, love, love, love… Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? We didn’t love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group.”

Games & Online Content Mentioned

Investigators noted that the diary listed several games the sisters followed closely, including Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Nun, Ice Cream Man and Ice Game.



References were also found to gaming content from popular YouTube channels such as Techno Gamers and Bright Gamers. Police are examining whether these games or online content had any direct or indirect influence on the girls’ state of mind.

Broader Cultural Interests

Beyond gaming, the diary detailed a wide range of entertainment interests. These included Korean actors, K-pop groups, films, and BL dramas, as well as Chinese, Thai, and Japanese music and television. Western shows and characters, including Wednesday Addams, were also mentioned. The sisters reportedly enjoyed animated shows like Doraemon, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, and Masha and the Bear, along with Disney princesses such as Elsa, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan, and Aurora.

Family members told police that the girls often became upset when restricted from watching Korean dramas or playing certain games, suggesting ongoing conflict over screen time and content.

Police & Expert Views

Forensic psychologist Deepti Puranik explained that while games alone do not typically lead to extreme outcomes, excessive immersion combined with emotional stress, isolation, or family conflict can increase vulnerability. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil confirmed that the case is being treated as suicide. He added that investigators are checking claims that the sisters may have been using a “task-based app,” though no evidence supporting this has been found so far.

The investigation continues as police analyze the diary and digital devices to better understand the circumstances that led to the tragedy.