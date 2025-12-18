Ghaziabad Horror: Couple Kills Landlady Over Unpaid Rent, Body Found In Suitcase

A chilling murder case has emerged from Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly killing their landlady following a dispute over unpaid rent. The victim, Deepshikha Sharma (48), was a schoolteacher who owned the flat rented by the accused.

According to police officials, the incident came to light on Wednesday after Deepshikha went to the rented apartment and failed to return home, triggering suspicion among those close to her.

Landlady Goes Missing After Visiting Tenants

Police said Deepshikha had visited the flat occupied by Ajay Gupta, a transport businessman, and his wife Akriti Gupta, to question them about pending rent. When she did not come back, concerns grew rapidly, as per a report on NDTV.

Her domestic help, Meena, became alarmed after noticing unusual behaviour at the tenants’ residence. Acting on instinct, Meena checked CCTV footage in the apartment complex, which showed Deepshikha entering the Guptas’ flat but never exiting it.

This discovery prompted her to alert others and keep a close watch on the couple.

Suitcase Sparks Suspicion, Maid Intervenes

Later that day, the accused were reportedly seen attempting to leave the building carrying a large suitcase. Sensing something was wrong, Meena confronted the couple and refused to let them leave, insisting they stay until Deepshikha was located.

Police were informed soon after. When officers searched the flat, they made a gruesome discovery—Deepshikha’s body was found stuffed inside the suitcase the couple had been carrying.

The couple was immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Police Suspect Murder Over Rent Dues

Preliminary investigations suggest that an argument over unpaid rent escalated into violence. Police believe Deepshikha was first struck on the head with a pressure cooker during the altercation. She was then allegedly strangled with a dupatta, leading to her death.

Officials said efforts were made by the accused to conceal the crime and dispose of the body, but their actions raised suspicion and ultimately led to their arrest.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Senior police officer Upasana Pandey confirmed that Deepshikha’s family has filed a formal complaint, as per the report. A case is being registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is ongoing to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish individual roles.