JMM, BJP Heirs Bank On Fathers’ Political Legacy To Score Ghatshila Bypoll

The candidates of the ruling JMM and the opposition BJP are banking on their fathers' legacy to win the Ghatshila by-poll to be held on November 11.

JMM's candidate Somesh Chandra Soren who has made his debut in electoral politics has vowed to fulfill the "unfinished dream" of his father, Jharkhand's education minister Ramdas Soren whose death necessitated the by-election in Ghatshila.

BJP nominee Babulal Soren is also latching on to the legacy of his father - former chief minister Champai Soren who is also known as the 'Kolhan Tiger', a term coined for his fierce agitation during the Jharkhand statehood movement in the Kolhan belt comprising the districts of East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan.

The ex-CM, an eight-term MLA of the Seraikela seat, joined the BJP last year after breaking his several decades of association with the JMM.

The two 40-year-old candidates, Somesh and Babulal, are scheduled to file their nomination papers on the same day, October 17.

"My priority for Ghatshila would be to realise the unfinished dreams of my father for the constituency. My Baba (Ramdas Soren) would always discuss transforming Ghatshila into an educational hub," Somesh told PTI.

He said that his father's dream of setting up the first tribal university in eastern India at Galudih has already been sanctioned, and, if he wins the by-poll, will ensure that its construction is completed quickly in Galudih.

"Baba was very passionate about opening a medical college, a nursing and pharmacy college in his constituency which would not only provide job opportunities but also provide better healthcare facilities for the people," added Somesh.

Claiming that migration of workers is the biggest problem confronting people of the copper belt of Ghatshila, Somesh said, "The Hemant Soren government is working on renewal of lease for the copper mines and once functional, this would prevent migration of youths to other states." He also emphasised his commitment to promoting sports, particularly football and archery, as the region has immense sporting talent.

"I intend to set up an academy to nurture archery in the area," he said.

Unlike Somesh, Babulal is contesting the seat for the second time in a row and lost to Ramdas Soren by around 22,000 votes in the 2024 Assembly elections. However, Babulal hinges on the agitation led by his father in recent times for Ghatshila's development.

"From Santhal Pargana to Ghatshila, Bangladeshi infiltrators are encroaching on tribal lands and occupying government and forest lands. They are marrying our sisters and disrupting the social fabric. This election is a fight against the government's policy of appeasement against Bangladeshi infiltrators," Babulal told PTI.

He claimed that the people have lost faith in the Hemant Soren-led government.

"The government sought to snatch the lands of tribals and farmers without any acquisition at Nagdi in Ranchi. My father (Champai Soren) launched a movement against this, and the public support he is getting shows that people lost faith in the present government," said Babulal.

"The area lacks facilities for education, healthcare and roads. Providing the youths with employment or self-employment opportunities will be my priority," he said.

There is widespread public resentment against this "anti-youth, anti-farmer, and anti-tribal" government, and the people of Ghatsila will give this corrupt administration a befitting reply in this by-election, the BJP leader claimed.

The votes of the Ghatshila by-poll will be counted on November 14.

