Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDoes Gaurav Gogoi Have Pakistan Links, As Himanta Claimed? SIT Found 'Startling Facts', Says Assam CM

Does Gaurav Gogoi Have Pakistan Links, As Himanta Claimed? SIT Found 'Startling Facts', Says Assam CM

Assam's SIT submitted a report to CM Sarma alleging Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife has links to a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, potentially undermining India's sovereignty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged links with Pakistan has taken another turn. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Assam government has submitted its findings to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claims the report has uncovered "startling facts".

The report was handed over at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of SIT members Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami, and Maitrayee Deka. According to Sarma, the SIT's probe points to a larger conspiracy undermining India's sovereignty", and involves "the role of a British national married to an Indian MP in the activities of Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh".

However, Sarma did not reveal the findings of the SIT, saying the report needed to be examined by the government.

The case originally stemmed from a CID investigation into Sheikh, associated with the climate action group CDKN, who, according to officials, had alleged professional links with Elizabeth Coulburn, Gogoi's wife. Sarma had earlier claimed Sheikh visited India 18 times, hinting at connections that “might lead to startling revelations.” The SIT is reported to have questioned Coulburn, along with at least nine others, during the probe.

The Assam government has indicated that the matter could be referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), given its alleged links to a hostile foreign country.

The accusations against Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, first surfaced in February when Sarma raised questions over Coulburn's former UK citizenship and alleged ties to Pakistan's spy agency, ISI. He also cited Gogoi's meeting with Pakistan's High Commissioner in 2015 despite India's objections at the time.

Gogoi has consistently denied the allegations. He maintains that his wife is an Indian citizen with no commercial or personal connections to Pakistan. In May, he accused the Chief Minister of “crossing all limits of political decency” and using state machinery to target opponents. The Congress has also dismissed the charges as politically motivated ahead of elections.

Reacting to the latest claims, Gogoi hit back at Sarma, accusing him of “fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption” within his government. "The people of Assam know that he has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government and how he has used the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam to enrich his family and amass huge properties and illegal wealth," Gogoi said.

"People have already made up their mind to overthrow the BJP government from power in Assam," he said, adding that resentment against the ruling party is driving leaders and intellectuals to join Congress in large numbers.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himanta Biswa Sarma GAurav Gogoi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z, Kathmandu Mayor To Lead Interim Govt
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z To Lead Interim Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget