The controversy surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged links with Pakistan has taken another turn. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Assam government has submitted its findings to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who claims the report has uncovered "startling facts".

The report was handed over at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of SIT members Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami, and Maitrayee Deka. According to Sarma, the SIT's probe points to a larger conspiracy undermining India's sovereignty", and involves "the role of a British national married to an Indian MP in the activities of Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh".

However, Sarma did not reveal the findings of the SIT, saying the report needed to be examined by the government.

On 17th February, 2025 the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates.



The case originally stemmed from a CID investigation into Sheikh, associated with the climate action group CDKN, who, according to officials, had alleged professional links with Elizabeth Coulburn, Gogoi's wife. Sarma had earlier claimed Sheikh visited India 18 times, hinting at connections that “might lead to startling revelations.” The SIT is reported to have questioned Coulburn, along with at least nine others, during the probe.

The Assam government has indicated that the matter could be referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), given its alleged links to a hostile foreign country.

The accusations against Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, first surfaced in February when Sarma raised questions over Coulburn's former UK citizenship and alleged ties to Pakistan's spy agency, ISI. He also cited Gogoi's meeting with Pakistan's High Commissioner in 2015 despite India's objections at the time.

Gogoi has consistently denied the allegations. He maintains that his wife is an Indian citizen with no commercial or personal connections to Pakistan. In May, he accused the Chief Minister of “crossing all limits of political decency” and using state machinery to target opponents. The Congress has also dismissed the charges as politically motivated ahead of elections.

Reacting to the latest claims, Gogoi hit back at Sarma, accusing him of “fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption” within his government. "The people of Assam know that he has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government and how he has used the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam to enrich his family and amass huge properties and illegal wealth," Gogoi said.

"People have already made up their mind to overthrow the BJP government from power in Assam," he said, adding that resentment against the ruling party is driving leaders and intellectuals to join Congress in large numbers.