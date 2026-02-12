Gaurav Gogoi Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘Most Unsuccessful’ CM

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the 'most unsuccessful Chief Minister as well as Home Minister' of the state.
Gogoi further alleged that crimes against women and drug-related offences have increased, but cases are not being formally registered.
Biswanath (Assam) [India], February 12 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the "most unsuccessful Chief Minister as well as Home Minister" of the state.
Addressing a protest in Biswanath, Gogoi alleged that police in Assam were deliberately reducing the number of registered FIRs. "When a woman goes to the police station, the Assam police doesn't register her complaint or FIR. A few days back, as the manifesto committee, we asked different districts and the general public, and Lawyers' Associations told us that where 3000-4000 FIRs were lodged, now only 300-400are registered," he claimed.
"Why is this happening? The Chief Minister only wants to show that crime has reduced by reducing the number of FIRs. Local people, especially women, are being deprived of justice," he said.
Escalating his attack, the Congress leader accused the Chief Minister of attempting to silence critics through legal action. "Is he not a politician? Does he not trust the people's court? He goes to court to stop our voices. You may silence two or three people, but the people of Assam know the truth," Gogoi said.
He added that he preferred a political battle over a legal one. "If you (Chief Minister) have the guts as a politician, do fight with us from the front. We can also file a case over the accusations linking me to Pakistan, but I don't want to. I am a politician, and I believe in the conscience of the people. I want to fight him politically, on the road, not in the court."
He asserted that the people of Assam are aware of the truth and accused the Chief Minister of being "frightened" of political opposition.
