BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. He is seeking Rs 2 crore in damages for alleged defamation.
Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From CJP
The CJP and its leader, the lawsuit added, consistently engage in the practice of making comments that lower the dignity and authority of the judiciary as well.
- BJP's Gaurav Bhatia sued CJP for alleged defamation.
- Lawsuit initiated due to CJP tweets with wrongly attributed quote.
- CJP deleted tweet; Bhatia demands an unqualified apology.
- Lawsuit claims CJP falsely represents statements and maligns individuals.
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has approached the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 2 crore as damages from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for alleged defamation.
Bhatia's defamation lawsuit against the three will be taken up by the high court on Wednesday. The lawsuit also has the CJP as a defendant.
The case stems from certain tweets by the CJP and its leaders, which allegedly amplified a graphic containing a quote wrongly attributed to the senior lawyer.
Although Das subsequently deleted his tweet, published on September 5, for being "AI-generated", Bhatia demanded an unqualified apology.
In a post on X, Bhatia on Tuesday said, "When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line".
He said that truth would be tested in court based on facts, evidence and the rule of law.
Bhatia's lawsuit alleged that the CJP leaders' pattern of conduct on social media showed a "consistent propensity to target individuals" through posts that malign them.
"The defendant no 1 & 2 (Das and Ranka) did not merely engage in criticism, comment or disagreement with any statement actually made by the plaintiff.
"Rather, defendant no 1 & 2 falsely represented to the public that the plaintiff had made statements, which, in fact, he had never made," the plea said.
The CJP and its leader, the lawsuit added, consistently engage in the practice of making comments that lower the dignity and authority of the judiciary as well.
The lawsuit prayed for a permanent injunction against the CJP and its leaders.
The CJP, which started as an online campaign, had spearheaded the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue at the Jantar Mantar.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who filed the defamation lawsuit?
Who are the defendants in this case?
The lawsuit names Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and the CJP itself as defendants.
Why did Gaurav Bhatia file the lawsuit?
The lawsuit was filed due to alleged defamation caused by tweets from the CJP and its leaders. These tweets amplified a graphic with a quote wrongly attributed to Bhatia.
What specific actions did the CJP leaders take that led to the suit?
CJP leaders allegedly amplified a graphic containing a quote wrongly attributed to Gaurav Bhatia. Saurav Das later deleted his tweet, calling it