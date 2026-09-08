Gaurav Bhatia’s Rs 2 Crore Defamation Suit Against CJP Gets Sarcastic Reply From CJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's Gaurav Bhatia sued CJP for alleged defamation.

Lawsuit initiated due to CJP tweets with wrongly attributed quote.

CJP deleted tweet; Bhatia demands an unqualified apology.

Lawsuit claims CJP falsely represents statements and maligns individuals.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has approached the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 2 crore as damages from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for alleged defamation.

Bhatia's defamation lawsuit against the three will be taken up by the high court on Wednesday. The lawsuit also has the CJP as a defendant.

The case stems from certain tweets by the CJP and its leaders, which allegedly amplified a graphic containing a quote wrongly attributed to the senior lawyer.

Although Das subsequently deleted his tweet, published on September 5, for being "AI-generated", Bhatia demanded an unqualified apology.

In a post on X, Bhatia on Tuesday said, "When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line".

He said that truth would be tested in court based on facts, evidence and the rule of law.

Bhatia's lawsuit alleged that the CJP leaders' pattern of conduct on social media showed a "consistent propensity to target individuals" through posts that malign them.

"The defendant no 1 & 2 (Das and Ranka) did not merely engage in criticism, comment or disagreement with any statement actually made by the plaintiff.

"Rather, defendant no 1 & 2 falsely represented to the public that the plaintiff had made statements, which, in fact, he had never made," the plea said.

The CJP and its leader, the lawsuit added, consistently engage in the practice of making comments that lower the dignity and authority of the judiciary as well.

The lawsuit prayed for a permanent injunction against the CJP and its leaders.

The CJP, which started as an online campaign, had spearheaded the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue at the Jantar Mantar.