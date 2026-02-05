Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter

Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter

A gas tanker crash triggered a 27-hour traffic nightmare on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, stranding thousands and sparking debate on emergency preparedness.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thousands of commuters faced an exhausting and chaotic ordeal on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway as a massive traffic jam stretched into its second day on Wednesday, following the overturning of a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas. The incident, which brought traffic to a complete standstill for nearly 27 hours, has triggered sharp criticism of emergency response systems and infrastructure planning on one of India’s busiest highways.

How Accident Unfolded

The disruption began around 5:15 pm on Tuesday, when a Kochi-to-Surat tanker overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Borghat section, roughly 90 kilometres from Mumbai. The tanker, which was travelling on the Mumbai-bound lane, suffered damage that led to a gas leak. Given the highly combustible nature of propylene gas, authorities immediately shut down the entire carriageway as a safety measure.

What followed was one of the longest traffic snarls in the expressway’s history. With no quick diversion routes available, vehicles piled up for kilometres, trapping commuters inside cars, buses, and trucks overnight. Many were left without access to food, drinking water, or toilet facilities as the hours dragged on.

Emergency Response & Official Action

Multiple emergency agencies were rushed to the spot, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the fire brigade, and a specialised chemical response unit from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). However, efforts to neutralise the situation were hampered by high internal pressure inside the tanker and damaged valves, significantly delaying the transfer of the gas.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to prepare a detailed report. The report is expected to include recommendations on how similar hazardous-material accidents should be handled in the future to avoid prolonged shutdowns of critical transport corridors.

The tanker was eventually emptied and removed late on Wednesday night, allowing traffic to begin moving again around midnight.

Public Anger & Viral Reactions

As frustration grew, stranded commuters turned to social media to vent their anger. Entrepreneur Mehta posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for ‘one gas tanker’. For such emergencies we need to plan exits at different points on expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return.” He also floated the idea of building helipads along the expressway for emergency evacuations, calling them low-cost and space-efficient. Mehta later thanked aviation consultant Nitin Welde for helping him return to Pune after being stranded for eight hours.

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a wider debate. While some supported innovative evacuation ideas, others stressed the need for stronger on-ground preparedness. “What we need is accountability. Civic bodies must be equipped and ready for all eventualities,” one user commented. Another questioned the feasibility of air evacuations, asking: “How will that solve the problem? How many can be evacuated when lacs are stuck on the highway?”

Although police attempted to divert vehicles to the Pune-bound side, traffic movement remained painfully slow for most of Wednesday, highlighting how a single hazardous accident can cripple a major lifeline and expose gaps in emergency planning.

Related Video

Weather Update: Heavy Snowfall and Rain Expected in North India’s Hill Regions

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions have been taken following the incident?

An inquiry has been ordered, and a report will be prepared to recommend improvements for handling similar hazardous material accidents in the future.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
India
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
World
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides
Cities
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father Had Rs 2 Crore Debt, Shocking Details Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Heavy Snowfall and Rain Expected in North India’s Hill Regions
Politics: Opposition Uproar Disrupts Parliament, Lok Sabha Faces Fresh Deadlock
Rohit Shetty Case: Big Revelation in Rohit Shetty Firing Case, Lawrence Gang Behind Attack
Power Before Position: Pradhan Hopeful Flexes Muscle with 100-Car Convoy in Jhansi
Bihar News: Alleged ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ Case Shocks Khagaria
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget