Revanth Reddy Urges Rajnath Singh To Allocate Defence Lands In Hyderabad For 'Gandhi Sarovar Project'

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Hyderabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 98.20 acres of defence lands in Hyderabad to the state government for its proposed 'Gandhi Sarovar Project'.

Reddy, who met the Defence Minister in Delhi, apprised him of the state government's plans to establish 'Gandhi Circle of Unity' at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers in the city.

Reddy underscored that the 'Gandhi Sarovar Project' will stand as an enduring emblem of national integration and the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, an official release said.

The Chief Minister informed Singh that the state government proposes to set up a 'knowledge hub', 'Dhyana Gramam' (meditation village), a centre to spread awareness on handlooms, land scaping, a 'peace statue' and museum in the 'Gandhi Sarovar Project', it said.

Reddy, who is on a visit to the National Capital, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Revanth Reddy sought the Centre's permission to set up a special corporation to mobilise funds for the construction of 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' in the state.

He urged Gadkari to sanction a 12-lane greenfield road from the proposed Future City in Hyderabad to the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh via the latter's capital city of Amaravati. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Revanth Reddy
