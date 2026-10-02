Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu stressed Gandhi's peace message amidst global conflicts.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Gandhi's life as humanity's guiding beacon.

Congress chief Kharge, leaders nationwide, paid tributes to Gandhi.

PM Modi and others also honored Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary on Friday, remembering his message of truth, peace, and non-violence.

While Murmu underlined the growing relevance of his message of peace and non-violence amid conflicts around the world, PM Modi said Gandhi's life and ideals would continue to guide humanity. Both the leaders recalled his ideals and hoped that Gandhi's message would continue to guide the country towards Viksit Bharat.

Murmu Says Gandhi's Message Of Peace More Relevant

President Murmu visited Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi's samadhi to mark his birth anniversary.

In a message shared on X on Gandhi Jayanti, Murmu said Gandhi's life and ideals continue to be respected across the world and highlighted the relevance of his message in the prevailing global situation.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," the President said.

The President also said India is moving towards its national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with empathy and inclusion being given priority. She said this vision reflects Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', which is based on the welfare and upliftment of all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation," Murmu said.

On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/dCZc36PnMU — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2026

PM Modi Recalls Bapu's Message Of Truth, Non-Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Gandhi and described his life as a continuing source of guidance for humanity.

"Revered Bapu’s entire life is a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion and service that will continue to guide humanity in every era," PM Modi said.

He also shared verses from the Bhagavad Gita -- "Adveshta sarva-bhutanam, maitrah karuna eva cha. Nirmamo nirahankarah, sama-duhkha-sukhah kshami."

In another post on X, PM Modi said Gandhi's enduring message could continue to guide society and India's development journey.

"May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat."

May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/nEISzsM37X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2026

The Prime Minister also shared a video message in which he spoke about the significance of October 2 for every Indian and recalled the global influence of Gandhi's thoughts.

"Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts have inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi was such an individual that, despite remaining so far away from political power, even today he reigns over the hearts of hundreds of millions of people," PM Modi said.

He said Gandhi's thoughts would continue to remain relevant as long as their "stream" flows alongside humanity.

PM Modi also recalled Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi and Khadi and appealed to people to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and say with pride, "This is Swadeshi!"

Kharge Pays Tribute, Recalls Gandhi's Ideals

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his message of truth, non-violence and peace.

In a post on X, Kharge described Gandhi as the "Father of the Nation" and said his principles of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice continued to be relevant in the face of present-day challenges.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he posted, "First they will ignore you, then they will laugh at you, then they will fight you, and then you will win."

"The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who gave strength to truth, courage to non-violence, and made Satyagraha the most powerful weapon against injustice, not only guided India’s freedom struggle but also showed the entire world the path of humanity, compassion, and peace,” Kharge added.

Kharge said remaining committed to Gandhi's principles was the true tribute to him.

“Today, when new challenges stand before his thoughts and values, remaining steadfast on Bapu’s principles of truth, non-violence, harmony, and justice is the true tribute to him," he said.

"On Gandhi Jayanti, humble salutations to Bapu and heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen,” he added.

Leaders Pay Tributes Across India

Several other leaders also paid tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In Puri, Odisha, students at Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute created a sand animation to mark Gandhi Jayanti. One of the students said the artwork took around 30 minutes to make.

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajasthan Secretariat and also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in Shramdaan near Kartavya Bhawan-1 in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and appealed to people to keep the city clean.

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, a Swachhathon 2026 event was organised on Gandhi Jayanti as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

PM Modi, Kharge Also Pay Tribute To Shastri

Meanwhile, leaders also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary falls on October 2.

Prime Minister Modi said Shastri's simplicity and dedication to the nation remained deeply inspiring.

In another video message, PM Modi recalled Shastri's slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and his contribution to inspiring the country's soldiers and farmers.

He described Shastri as humble yet resolute and said his selfless devotion to the nation enabled him to contribute during his brief tenure as Prime Minister.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

Kharge, in a separate post on X, described Shastri's life as an example of simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation. He highlighted Shastri's contribution to nation-building, including land reforms, the Green and White Revolutions, abolishing third-class travel in railways, arranging seats for women in buses and providing leadership to the country during the 1965 war.

He also mentioned Shastri's famous 1965 slogan, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan", translating it as "Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer".

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. October 2 is observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India and is also marked by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh, and served as India's Prime Minister from 1964 to 1966.