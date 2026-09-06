Gandhi Family Considers Itself Above Constitution: BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Vande Mataram Row

Indore, Sep 6 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur has targeted the Congress over its decision to sing only the first two verses of the national song Vande Mataram, alleging that the Gandhi family considers itself above the country's Constitution and rules.

Speaking to reporters in Indore on Saturday, Thakur said the family -- referring to Sonia Gandhi and her children -- could not spare even three minutes and ten seconds to sing the entire national song, and asked what forced the Opposition party to take such a decision.

"The Congress's Gandhi family always considers itself above the country's rules and the Constitution," the BJP leader claimed.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the country the Constitution, but the Congress insulted him and tore it to pieces," he charged.

The "dark chapter" of Emergency unfolded in the country due to the Grand Old Party, he stated.

Thakur also criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" student outreach programme, scheduled to be held here on September 19.

"The day Rahul Gandhi stops insulting the country, cursing Sanatan (religion), and abandons the appeasement politics, the youth of the country will start taking him a little seriously," the BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh said.

Later, at an event, Thakur called on the youth to play a key role in achieving the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

He also praised India's rapidly growing start-up ecosystem, saying that while there were approximately 500 start-ups in the country in 2014, the number has now increased to over 2.23 lakh.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)