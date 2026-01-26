Galwan And Nubra, The Bactrian Camels From Ladakh, Debut At Republic Day Parade: Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaGalwan And Nubra, The Bactrian Camels From Ladakh, Debut At Republic Day Parade: Watch

These camels possess specialised red blood cells that enable survival in low-oxygen, harsh environments. This resilience has made them highly sought-after pack animals in Ladakh’s cold desert terrain.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

In a historic first at the Republic Day Parade, two majestic double-humped Bactrian camels, Galwan and Nubra, walked down Kartavya Path, drawing widespread attention.

Far removed from their native cold desert of Ladakh, the rare animals captivated spectators during the parade not only because of their striking appearance, but also for what they symbolised: India’s renewed reliance on hardy, high-altitude pack animals for military logistics in an era dominated by drones, robotics and advanced warfare technology.

Their presence on the national stage marked the first time Bactrian camels were showcased at the Republic Day Parade. The debut came as the Indian Army began formally inducting these animals into service in Eastern Ladakh, deploying them to transport supplies, ammunition and equipment in terrains where machines frequently fail.

What Makes The Bactrian Camel Unique

The Ladakh double-humped camel is among the rarest camel species in the world. According to a joint report by DIHAR and the Ladakh Animal Husbandry Department, only about 365 such camels exist in India, all confined to the Nubra Valley. The species evolved over millions of years to survive the extreme conditions of Central Asia’s high-altitude cold deserts.

Ladakh itself lies at elevations above 3,000 metres, where winter temperatures plunge to minus 30 degrees Celsius, UV radiation is intense, humidity is low and vegetation is scarce. In these conditions, few animals or machines operate reliably. The Bactrian camel, locally known as the Mundri camel, thrives.

These camels possess specialised red blood cells that enable survival in low-oxygen, harsh environments. This resilience has made them highly sought-after pack animals in Ladakh’s cold desert terrain.

Much of the camel’s legendary endurance comes from its two humps. The humps are essentially fat storage depots. In extreme conditions, when food is unavailable, they mobilise energy from this stored fat and can survive without food for two to three weeks.

Research conducted by DIHAR showed that each hump consists of concentrated fat tissue that acts as an emergency energy reserve during long journeys, particularly in winter when Ladakh remains snowbound. As the stored fat is consumed, the humps visibly shrink and soften.

This adaptation allows Bactrian camels to endure weeks without food, travel long distances without grazing, withstand temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, cope with low oxygen and atmospheric pressure, and move efficiently across rocky, sandy and snow-covered terrain. They also meet hydration needs by eating snow during winter, reducing dependence on liquid water.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
