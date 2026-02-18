Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'We Do Not Want Any Controversy': IT Ministry Reacts As Galgotias Robodog Row Escalates

‘We Do Not Want Any Controversy’: IT Ministry Reacts As Galgotias Robodog Row Escalates

The government, aiming to avoid disputes and misinformation, asked the university to vacate its stall. The university blamed a professor for the inaccurate claims, sparking debate on transparency at tech expos.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, has said the government does not want any controversy at the AI Impact Summit, as the row over a robotic dog displayed by Galgotias University intensified.

“We want genuine and accurate work to be showcased at the expo. Our objective is that it should not be used as an opportunity in any other way. Therefore, enforcing rules here is extremely important. Misinformation cannot be encouraged at all. We do not want any controversy. We do not want to get into whether someone is right or wrong, we simply do not want any dispute,” he said.

Galgotias Robodog Sparks Row

The controversy erupted at the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In the expo area, Galgotias University had set up a stall where a robotic dog drew significant attention.

However, the display soon triggered debate on social media. Critics alleged that the robot showcased at the ‘Make in India’-themed summit was not an indigenous innovation but a product sourced from China.

The robotic dog was said to resemble the Go2 model manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, reportedly priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh.

As the controversy gathered momentum, the university was asked to vacate its stall at the summit.

University Blames Professor

Following the backlash, Galgotias University issued a statement distancing itself from the claim. The institution said the concerned representative did not have complete technical knowledge of the product.

According to the university, in her enthusiasm, Professor Neha Singh made factually incorrect remarks regarding the technical source of the product. The university expressed regret over the confusion and said it respected and accepted the organisers’ decision.

The episode has sparked a wider conversation about transparency and attribution at technology expos, especially at events aligned with national innovation themes. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a controversy erupt at the AI Impact Summit?

A controversy erupted because a robotic dog displayed by Galgotias University was alleged to be a product sourced from China, not an indigenous innovation as implied at the 'Make in India'-themed summit.

What was Galgotias University's explanation for the robotic dog controversy?

Galgotias University stated that a professor, Neha Singh, lacked complete technical knowledge and made factually incorrect remarks about the product's origin due to enthusiasm.

What was the government's stance on controversies at the AI Impact Summit?

The government, represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, emphasized the importance of enforcing rules to prevent controversies and misinformation, wanting only genuine work showcased.

What happened to Galgotias University's stall after the controversy?

Following the backlash and controversy, Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Galgotias University AI Impact Summit
