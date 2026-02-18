‘We Do Not Want Any Controversy’: IT Ministry Reacts As Galgotias Robodog Row Escalates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, has said the government does not want any controversy at the AI Impact Summit, as the row over a robotic dog displayed by Galgotias University intensified.

“We want genuine and accurate work to be showcased at the expo. Our objective is that it should not be used as an opportunity in any other way. Therefore, enforcing rules here is extremely important. Misinformation cannot be encouraged at all. We do not want any controversy. We do not want to get into whether someone is right or wrong, we simply do not want any dispute,” he said.

Galgotias Robodog Sparks Row

The controversy erupted at the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. In the expo area, Galgotias University had set up a stall where a robotic dog drew significant attention.

However, the display soon triggered debate on social media. Critics alleged that the robot showcased at the ‘Make in India’-themed summit was not an indigenous innovation but a product sourced from China.

The robotic dog was said to resemble the Go2 model manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, reportedly priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh.

As the controversy gathered momentum, the university was asked to vacate its stall at the summit.

University Blames Professor

Following the backlash, Galgotias University issued a statement distancing itself from the claim. The institution said the concerned representative did not have complete technical knowledge of the product.

According to the university, in her enthusiasm, Professor Neha Singh made factually incorrect remarks regarding the technical source of the product. The university expressed regret over the confusion and said it respected and accepted the organisers’ decision.

The episode has sparked a wider conversation about transparency and attribution at technology expos, especially at events aligned with national innovation themes.