Gadkari Responds To Claims Against E20, Says 'Paid Political Campaign Afoot To...'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pushed back against criticism of the government’s E20 petrol rollout, calling it a "paid political campaign" that has now been proven baseless. His comments came just days after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the ethanol blending programme.

Speaking at the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday, September 11, Gadkari reaffirmed that all testing agencies had cleared the fuel for use. “There is no problem with implementation,” he said, stressing that India remains committed to cleaner fuels and lower emissions.

The minister also urged the Finance Ministry to extend GST relief for buyers who scrap old vehicles and purchase new ones, arguing that such an incentive would help consumers while giving the auto industry a fresh boost. He pressed automakers to speed up the rollout of biofuel-powered vehicles, framing it as essential for tackling pollution and meeting future energy needs.

Gadkari thanked manufacturers for successfully transitioning from BSIV to BSVI norms and assured that India would stay aligned with global standards on BSVI and CAFE compliance. Looking ahead, he projected that the country’s logistics costs could drop to 9% of GDP by the end of 2025.

Supreme Court Clears E20 Policy

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL against the Union Government’s Ethanol Blending Programme, which mandates petrol mixed with 20% ethanol (E20). The Centre defended the move strongly, arguing that no foreign body should dictate India’s fuel choices. Officials highlighted that ethanol blending supports sugarcane farmers, reduces crude oil imports, and strengthens energy security.

The petitioners had warned that forcing E20 on vehicles, especially those manufactured before April 2023, could damage engines, reduce mileage, raise safety concerns, and void warranty or insurance claims. They further argued that making E20 the default fuel restricted consumer choice, violated the Consumer Protection Act, and infringed constitutional rights under Articles 19 and 21.

Despite these concerns, the court backed the government’s stance, paving the way for wider adoption of ethanol-blended petrol in India.

Social media is also rife with claims, with influencers pointing out that only Nitin Gadkari's family stands to benefit from E20 blending. The Congress alleged that sugarcane-based Ethanol is being promoted and obtained from companies owned by Gadkari's sons Nikhil and Sarang.