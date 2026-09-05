Fundamental demands remain unresolved in J&K govt response: Panun Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI): Taking note of the J&K government's response to Panun Kashmir's multiple demands, including formal recognition of the alleged genocide of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), the organisation said the reply addresses the displacement of migrants but leaves its fundamental political and historical dimensions unresolved.

In its communication dated August 31, the government outlined various measures for the welfare of Kashmiri migrants, including a hike in monthly relief and additional residential accommodations.

However, on Panun Kashmir's principal political demands, the government said recognition of the genocide and establishment of a separate secured homeland need broader policy considerations and fall outside the domain of its department concerned.

Panun Kashmir Chairman Tito Ganju said the response addresses the administrative consequences of displacement but leaves its fundamental political and historical dimensions unresolved.

"Relief, accommodation and rehabilitation are necessary measures, but they cannot constitute an answer to the larger question of justice. The memorandum was not merely about managing displacement; it was about addressing the circumstances that caused it and providing a permanent political solution," Ganju said.

Organisation's General Secretary Kuldeep Raina reiterated the demand for enactment of the genocide law proposed by Panun Kashmir in 2020, saying recognition must lead to an appropriate legal and institutional framework for addressing genocide, preserving historical truth and ensuring accountability.

On the separate secured homeland demand, he said the government's reference to broader policy considerations reinforced the need to take the issue beyond departmental correspondence and place it before the appropriate policy-making authority.

Panun Kashmir said the organisation would continue to pursue its demands through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means at appropriate forums. PTI AB AB AMJ AMJ

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