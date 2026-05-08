Suvendu Adhikari is a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal politics who has defeated Mamata Banerjee twice. He has been elected as the leader of the legislative party in the state.
From Nandigram To Nabanna: The Rise Of Suvendu Adhikari In Bengal Politics
The announcement was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP’s rise to power in Bengal is being viewed as a major political shift in the state.
- Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP leader in West Bengal.
- Adhikari gained prominence during the 2007-08 Nandigram protests.
- He shifted from TMC to BJP before 2021 elections.
After defeating Mamata Banerjee first in Nandigram in 2021 and later in Bhawanipur in 2026, Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent faces in West Bengal politics.
The BJP has now entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the state, with Adhikari elected as the leader of the legislative party. The announcement was also made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP’s rise to power in Bengal is being viewed as a major political shift in the state.
Nandigram Movement That Changed Bengal Politics
Suvendu Adhikari first rose to prominence during the Nandigram movement of 2007-08.
The protests erupted against the forced land acquisition by Indonesia’s Salim Group for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project in Nandigram. Adhikari led the Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC) and emerged as the face of the agitation.
On March 14, 2007, police firing during the protests killed at least 14 people. The incident became a turning point in Bengal politics and eventually contributed to the end of 34 years of Left Front rule in the state.
Political Journey: From Congress To TMC To BJP
Adhikari began his political career with the Congress party before joining the Trinamool Congress in 1998.
He remained with the TMC from 1998 to 2020 and served as Transport and Irrigation Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.
In December 2020, he joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
He also served as a Member of Parliament from the Tamluk constituency between 2009 and 2014.
A Powerful Political Family
Suvendu Adhikari comes from a politically influential family in West Bengal.
His father, Shishir Adhikari, served as a Union Minister and Member of Parliament.
His brothers, Dibyendu Adhikari and Saimendu Adhikari, are also active in politics and associated with the BJP in West Bengal.
Adhikari is not married.
Educational Background
Adhikari studied at Contai High School in Medinipur.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Prabhat Kumar College under Vidyasagar University and later completed a Master’s degree from Rabindra Bharati University in 2011.
He also studied at Netaji Subhas Open University.
Assets And Income
According to the affidavit filed by Suvendu Adhikari in 2026, he has assets worth Rs 85.87 lakh.
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His assets include ancestral land, residential property, bank deposits, KVP and NSC savings.
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His annual income is reported to be approximately Rs 17.38 lakh.
The affidavit also states that he currently has no debt.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Suvendu Adhikari?
What was the Nandigram movement and Suvendu Adhikari's role in it?
The Nandigram movement in 2007-08 protested against forced land acquisition. Adhikari led the agitation, which became a turning point in Bengal politics and contributed to the end of Left Front rule.
What is Suvendu Adhikari's political journey?
Adhikari started with the Congress, then joined TMC in 1998, serving as a minister. He joined the BJP in December 2020.
What is Suvendu Adhikari's educational background?
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master's degree. He also studied at Netaji Subhas Open University.