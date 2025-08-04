Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFresh Kalyan Banerjee vs Mahua Moitra: ‘Labelling Male Colleague As ‘Sexually Frustrated’ Isn’t Boldness — It’s Outright Abuse’

A feud erupted between TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra after Moitra called Banerjee a "pig" in a podcast, referencing his comments on her marriage. Banerjee condemned her "dehumanizing" language and accused her of "abuse."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 08:20 PM (IST)

A fresh row erupted between Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra on Monday over the remarks made by latter in a public podcast. Moitra referred to her fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee as a 'pig' in the podcast, following which he slammed her comment as "dehumanising".

Mahua Moitra, an MP from Bengal's Krishnanagar, made the remark while she was reacting to Kalyan Banerjee's comments on her marriage with Pinaki Mishra. She said on Sunday: "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties."

Mahua's remarks had come after Banerjee called her "anti-women," accusing her of breaking a family following her marriage to Odisha's BJD ex-MP Mishra. The two had previously clashed over the Kolkata law college rape case. 

Responding to this, Kalyan Banerjee took to X, where he slammed Moitra's choice of words and said that calling a man "sexually frustrated" isn't boldness, but "outright abuse".

"I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a "pig", is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse," Banerjee wrote.

"Labeling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness — it’s outright abuse. If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it’s dismissed or even applauded. Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender. Such remarks are not just indecent, they reinforce a toxic double standard where men are expected to silently endure what would never be tolerated if roles were reversed," his post further read.

Kalyan Banerjee's post came before he resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha alleging that he was being blamed unfairly for lack of coordination among MPs even as some barely attend Parliament.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha as 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," the four-time MP from Sreerampur told a news channel.

"Those whom Mamata Banerjee made MPs don't even come to Lok Sabha. TMC MPs from South Kolkata, Barrackpore, Bankura, North Kolkata, hardly anyone attends Parliament. What can I do? What is my fault? I am being blamed for everything," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also expressed he was deeply hurt by the party's silence over "insults" hurled at him by a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Mahua Moitra.

"I am so upset that I am even thinking of quitting politics altogether," he added.

Banerjee announced his resignation hours after of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a virtual meeting of the MPs, where she reportedly expressed her displeasure over poor coordination in the party's parliamentary wing.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Kalyan Banerjee Mahua Moitra TMC WEst Bengal
