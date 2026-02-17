Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: French President Macron Takes To Marine Drive For Morning Run Ahead Of High-Level Talks With PM

Emmanuel Macron’s surprise jog at Marine Drive delights Mumbai walkers as France–India talks deepen during his state visit.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a moment that blended diplomacy with everyday life, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised Mumbai’s early risers with an informal jog along the city’s famed seafront on Tuesday morning. The unexpected appearance quickly turned into a viral spectacle, as walkers and joggers paused to capture the rare sight of a visiting head of state running among them.

Emmanuel Macron: A President Among The People

Dressed in a navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts, and running shoes, Macron appeared relaxed as he ran along Marine Drive. His security detail maintained a discreet presence, allowing the French leader to blend into the lively morning routine.

At first, several passersby failed to recognize him. But once word spread, small crowds gathered, phones raised, recording what many described as a refreshingly approachable gesture. Social media platforms were soon flooded with clips of the President jogging against the backdrop of Mumbai’s iconic “Queen’s Necklace.”

Observers noted that Macron seemed energized and at ease, soaking in the calm before a packed day of official engagements.

Warm Welcome In Mumbai

Macron arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day for a three-day state visit to India. He was received at the airport by Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra Governor, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome the French delegation. First Lady Brigitte Macron accompanied the President.

Fadnavis later took to X to extend a public welcome, wishing Macron a productive and pleasant stay in Maharashtra.

Expanding Strategic Ties

Ahead of the visit, Macron underscored its significance, noting that he was accompanied by business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural, and digital sectors. He described India as a close partner and emphasized the intention to strengthen cooperation across practical and forward-looking domains.

During his Mumbai schedule, Macron is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai. The discussions are expected to review progress in the India–France strategic partnership and explore expanded collaboration in defence, technology, innovation, and digital initiatives. Regional and global developments will also feature in their talks.

For many in Mumbai, however, it was the sight of a world leader jogging freely along Marine Drive that captured the day’s imagination — a fleeting but memorable intersection of global politics and city life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did French President Emmanuel Macron go for a jog in Mumbai?

French President Emmanuel Macron went for an informal jog along Mumbai's famed seafront, specifically along Marine Drive.

What was President Macron wearing during his jog?

President Macron was dressed in a navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts, and running shoes during his jog.

Who welcomed President Macron upon his arrival in Mumbai?

President Macron was welcomed at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

What is the main purpose of President Macron's visit to India?

President Macron's visit aims to strengthen cooperation with India across various sectors including defense, technology, innovation, and digital initiatives.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
