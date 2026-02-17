Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFrench President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Mumbai for a three-day India visit, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi and launch the Year of Innovation 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 07:47 AM (IST)

French President Emmanuel Macron touched down in Mumbai on Monday evening, beginning a three-day official visit to India aimed at expanding and strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat received Macron at the airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present to welcome the visiting leader. France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, is accompanying him on the trip.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the significance of the visit, describing it as a step "towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership." During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron are set to hold bilateral talks and jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

A Visit Focused On Expanding Cooperation

Even before boarding his flight, Macron made it clear that this visit is about momentum. In a message shared ahead of his arrival, he said the three-day trip, from Mumbai to New Delhi, would focus on taking the strategic partnership "even further."

Macron noted that he is travelling with a delegation that includes business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors. The message was unmistakable: cooperation between India and France is not confined to diplomacy alone, it spans industry, technology, culture and innovation.

"Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi," Macron wrote, signaling both continuity and personal rapport between the two leaders.

Key Talks With Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the leaders will review progress under the existing strategic partnership and explore ways to expand collaboration into new and emerging areas.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional and global issues, reflecting the growing alignment between New Delhi and Paris on matters beyond bilateral interests.

At around 3:15 pm, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan. Later, at approximately 5:15 pm, they will jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. The event will bring together business leaders, start-ups and researchers from both countries, highlighting innovation as a central pillar of future cooperation.

AI Impact Summit And Bilateral Engagements

Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. In addition to bilateral talks, he will participate in the AI Impact Summit, an event that underscores the growing importance of technology and artificial intelligence in the partnership.

This marks Macron's fourth visit to India and his first trip to Mumbai, reflecting the city's economic and strategic importance. After completing his engagements in Mumbai, the French President will travel onward to New Delhi for further meetings.

Related Video

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
French President Emmanuel Macron Macron India Visit Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai PM Modi Macron Meeting India France Bilateral Talks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi
French President Emmanuel Macron Lands In Mumbai, Set To Hold Crucial Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi
India
Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately
India
Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar
Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar
India
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget