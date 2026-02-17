French President Emmanuel Macron touched down in Mumbai on Monday evening, beginning a three-day official visit to India aimed at expanding and strengthening the India-France strategic partnership.

VIDEO | French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. He will be meeting PM Narendra Modi tomorrow during his three-day visit.



(Source: AFP/PTI)#EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/rb0ZyikqmZ February 16, 2026

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat received Macron at the airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present to welcome the visiting leader. France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, is accompanying him on the trip.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the significance of the visit, describing it as a step "towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership." During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron are set to hold bilateral talks and jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

Vers un partenariat stratégique renforcé entre l’Inde et la France



Chaleureuse bienvenue au Président @EmmanuelMacron de la République française. Il a été chaleureusement accueilli par le gouverneur du Maharashtra et du Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat @adevvrat à l’aéroport de… pic.twitter.com/1A4e3BsmEv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 16, 2026

A Visit Focused On Expanding Cooperation

Even before boarding his flight, Macron made it clear that this visit is about momentum. In a message shared ahead of his arrival, he said the three-day trip, from Mumbai to New Delhi, would focus on taking the strategic partnership "even further."

Macron noted that he is travelling with a delegation that includes business leaders and representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors. The message was unmistakable: cooperation between India and France is not confined to diplomacy alone, it spans industry, technology, culture and innovation.

"Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend Narendra Modi," Macron wrote, signaling both continuity and personal rapport between the two leaders.

Key Talks With Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the leaders will review progress under the existing strategic partnership and explore ways to expand collaboration into new and emerging areas.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional and global issues, reflecting the growing alignment between New Delhi and Paris on matters beyond bilateral interests.

At around 3:15 pm, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan. Later, at approximately 5:15 pm, they will jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. The event will bring together business leaders, start-ups and researchers from both countries, highlighting innovation as a central pillar of future cooperation.

AI Impact Summit And Bilateral Engagements

Macron is visiting India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. In addition to bilateral talks, he will participate in the AI Impact Summit, an event that underscores the growing importance of technology and artificial intelligence in the partnership.

This marks Macron's fourth visit to India and his first trip to Mumbai, reflecting the city's economic and strategic importance. After completing his engagements in Mumbai, the French President will travel onward to New Delhi for further meetings.