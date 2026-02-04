Free LPG Connection And Rs 300 Subsidy: How To Apply Online For PM Ujjwala Yojana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a flagship welfare scheme of the Government of India aimed at providing clean cooking fuel to economically disadvantaged households. The scheme focuses on women living below the poverty line by offering them free LPG connections in their name.

Initially, the scheme covered only the LPG connection. It has since been expanded under Ujjwala 2.0, which now also provides a free gas stove and a Rs 300 subsidy on each LPG cylinder, substantially reducing monthly cooking fuel expenses for beneficiary families.

The initiative is designed to move households away from traditional fuels such as firewood and coal, improving health outcomes and easing the financial burden on low-income families.

Who Is Eligible For PM Ujjwala Yojana?

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

The applicant must be a woman aged 18 years or above

The household must fall below the poverty line (BPL)

The family should not have an existing LPG connection

The applicant’s name must appear in the ration card or BPL list

Priority Beneficiaries

Preference is given to women belonging to:

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Vanvasi communities

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries

Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes (TAP)

Musahar community

How To Apply For Ujjwala 2.0

The application process is simple and can be completed online:

Visit the official Ujjwala 2.0 website

Click on “Apply for New Ujjwala 2.0 Connection” on the homepage

Fill in the application form with details such as name, address, Aadhaar number and mobile number

Upload scanned copies of the required documents

Review the form and submit it

Once submitted, a gas agency representative may visit the address provided for verification. Upon successful verification, the LPG connection and stove will be issued.

Documents Required

Applicants must keep the following documents ready:

Aadhaar card of the applicant woman

BPL ration card (with the applicant’s name)

Identity proof (Voter ID, PAN card, etc.)

Proof of address

Passport-size photograph

Mobile number linked to Aadhaar