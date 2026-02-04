Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFree LPG Connection And Rs 300 Subsidy: How To Apply Online For PM Ujjwala Yojana

Free LPG Connection And Rs 300 Subsidy: How To Apply Online For PM Ujjwala Yojana

The initiative is designed to move households away from traditional fuels such as firewood and coal, improving health outcomes and easing the financial burden on low-income families.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a flagship welfare scheme of the Government of India aimed at providing clean cooking fuel to economically disadvantaged households. The scheme focuses on women living below the poverty line by offering them free LPG connections in their name.

Initially, the scheme covered only the LPG connection. It has since been expanded under Ujjwala 2.0, which now also provides a free gas stove and a Rs 300 subsidy on each LPG cylinder, substantially reducing monthly cooking fuel expenses for beneficiary families.

The initiative is designed to move households away from traditional fuels such as firewood and coal, improving health outcomes and easing the financial burden on low-income families.

Who Is Eligible For PM Ujjwala Yojana?

Applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • The applicant must be a woman aged 18 years or above
  • The household must fall below the poverty line (BPL)
  • The family should not have an existing LPG connection
  • The applicant’s name must appear in the ration card or BPL list

Priority Beneficiaries

Preference is given to women belonging to:

  • Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)
  • Vanvasi communities
  • Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries
  • Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes (TAP)
  • Musahar community

How To Apply For Ujjwala 2.0

The application process is simple and can be completed online:

  • Visit the official Ujjwala 2.0 website
  • Click on “Apply for New Ujjwala 2.0 Connection” on the homepage
  • Fill in the application form with details such as name, address, Aadhaar number and mobile number
  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents
  • Review the form and submit it

Once submitted, a gas agency representative may visit the address provided for verification. Upon successful verification, the LPG connection and stove will be issued.

Documents Required

Applicants must keep the following documents ready:

  • Aadhaar card of the applicant woman
  • BPL ration card (with the applicant’s name)
  • Identity proof (Voter ID, PAN card, etc.)
  • Proof of address
  • Passport-size photograph
  • Mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)?

PMUY is a government scheme providing clean cooking fuel (LPG) to economically disadvantaged households, focusing on women below the poverty line.

What does Ujjwala 2.0 offer?

Ujjwala 2.0 provides a free LPG connection, a gas stove, and a Rs 300 subsidy on each LPG cylinder to beneficiaries.

What are the eligibility criteria for PM Ujjwala Yojana?

Applicants must be women aged 18+, below the poverty line, and not have an existing LPG connection. Their name must be on the ration card or BPL list.

How can I apply for Ujjwala 2.0?

You can apply online through the official Ujjwala 2.0 website. Fill out the application form, upload documents, and submit it.

What documents are needed to apply for Ujjwala 2.0?

Required documents include Aadhaar card, BPL ration card, identity proof, proof of address, a passport-size photograph, and a mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
PM Ujjwala Yojana Free LPG Connection Rs 300 Subsidy How To Apply Online
