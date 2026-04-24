France operationalises visa-free transit for Indians transiting through its airports, says MEA

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI): Indians transiting through France exclusively by air will no longer require a transit visa, as the French government has operationalised an agreement to remove such a requirement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the announcement at his weekly media briefing here, saying India welcomes the move.

Later in a statement, the MEA said the visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through the European territory of France has now been operationalised by the French government.

The decision showcases deep commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen bilateral relations, the MEA said.

At the media briefing, Jaiswal said the decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' during the recent visit of President Macron to India, as also further facilitation of smoother movement of people, and enhancing of people-to-people ties.

"The government of France has now operationalised this agreement, and Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026," Jaiswal said.

"We welcome the announcement on the operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals transiting through French airports. As you may recall, the removal of the requirement of transit visas for Indian passport holders was agreed between the prime minister and President Macron during their meeting in Mumbai in February this year," he said.

In response to a query on the number of Indians ships which are still to pass the Strait of Hormuz, Jaiswal said, "We have ten Indian ships which have exited Strait of Hormuz safely in the last few weeks. We have 14 Indian ships which are still in the Persian Gulf." On reported incidents of some vessels being fired on, he said, the two ships which were fired on, they are "foreign owned".

"There are some Indian nationals on them, on board these ships. They are safe. As far as our ships are concerned in the Persian Gulf, we continue to remain in close conversation with Iranian authorities so that they can safely exit Persian Gulf and reach India," he added.

On a query on whether during the visit of MEA's Secretary (West) visit to the US, the issue of designating TRF outfit was raised, the MEA spokesperson said Secretary (West) travelled to New York, and he made several statements there including, in the ECOSOC.

He also met the Secretary General and several issues that are part of our agenda at the UN were discussed.

"In regard to TRF, I can say that the monitoring team is considering this, and we continue to push hard because we want to strengthen global fight against terrorism and in that regard it's important that UN member states are on board with how we take, how we approach fighting terrorism globally speaking," he added. PTI KND NB NB

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