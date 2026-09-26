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English NewsNewsIndiaFour sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Four sustain burns in fire incident during Ganesh immersion procession in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Sep 25 (PTI): A traditional stuntman from Punjab, and some locals, sustained burn injuries after a stunt went awry during a Ganesh immersion procession here on Friday afternoo.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Kota, Sep 25 (PTI): A traditional stuntman from Punjab, and some locals, sustained burn injuries after a stunt went awry during a Ganesh immersion procession here on Friday afternoon.

The stunt, involving a petrol bottle and a clay pot -- with fire in the mix -- sent flares among performers and accompanying troupes, leaving at least four persons injured, officials said.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm when a tableau display with a Ganesh immersion procession was passing through the Mangalpura intersection in Jhalawar city, causing momentary panic and disruption at the venue.

According to eyewitnesses, performers from a traditional 'akhada' (performing troupe) were presenting stunts when flames from a petrol bottle flared, catching several people nearby.

According to the injured performer, one of his colleagues was lying down with eyes closed as part of the stunt while his fellows broke coconuts and clay pots. A sudden burst of fire behind him caused burn injuries to his ear and other parts.

The injured individuals were identified as Raguveer (26), Nitin Singh (40), Vineet Porwal (35) -- all residents of Jhalawar -- and performer Chandan Sardar (30) from Punjab. Onlookers promptly assisted the victims, pulling them away from the flames, and transported them to Jhalawar Hospital for emergency care.

According to police, three of the victims were discharged from hospital after primary care while Chandan Sardar with burn injuries on one arm is under treatment at SRG hospital.

The incident briefly sparked tension at the spot, but the situation was quickly brought under control, allowing the Ganesh immersion rituals to resume. PTI COR ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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