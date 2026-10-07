Four linked with cross-border narco-trafficking held in Jammu; pistol, over 1 kg heroin recovered

Jammu, Oct 6 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four persons allegedly linked with a cross-border drug-smuggling racket and recovered more than 1 kg of narcotics besides a pistol and live ammunition from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests followed investigation with an alleged airdrop of narcotics in a forward village in Arnia sector, purportedly by Pakistan-based handlers, officials said.

A police spokesman said four persons, including a Punjab resident, have been arrested in this connection so far, and a pistol, two magazines, four rounds and more than 1 kg of heroin and opium were recovered from them.

Rahul Kumar of Trewa and Ajay Kumar alias "Rabb" of Talhar were the first to be arrested after a police team intercepted them while they were travelling on a motorcycle at Tamala bridge in Arnia sector. The narcotics consignment and the firearm was recovered from them, police said.

During questioning, names of two alleged peddlers -- Ajay Kumar alias "Sam" and Jaganpreet Randhawa alias "Jaggi" -- surfaced, and they were subsequently arrested from Jammu and an unspecified location in Punjab, respectively.

Officials said the accused admitted their links with Pakistan-based handlers, and revealed that they had received two drone-dropped narcotics consignments in the past.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act have been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

Further, in separate actions across Reasi, Poonch and Jammu districts, nine alleged drug peddlers were arrested Tuesday with various quantities of contraband under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu-Kashmir' campaign, the spokesman said.

He said six of these accused -- Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Mohan Singh, Vikram Singh, Randhir Singh and Pardeep Singh -- were arrested along with 21.09 grams of heroin and sharp-edged weapons from Guni Parthal area of Katra in Reasi.

Sharing details, officials said a police team spotted a group of suspicious persons near Government Middle School, Guni Parthal, who allegedly attempted to flee on seeing police but were chased and apprehended.

During a search, heroin-like contraband, a weighing machine and other articles suspected to be associated with narcotics trade were recovered, police said.

One sword and two 'tokas' (cleavers) were also recovered from three of the accused, they said.

In this connection, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Katra police station. Police records have revealed that some of the accused have previous cases against them.

In a separate instance, a police team patrolling the Mata Vaishno pilgrimage route spotted a suspicious person coming from Tarakote towards Banganga carrying a black polythene bag, officials said.

On seeing police, the person allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended. He was identified as Abhinav Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district and presently staying at Katra.

A search of the polythene bag led to recovery of 17 small transparent packets containing ganja-like substance weighing approximately 70–80 grams each, police said.

The recovered substance was seized and an FIR was registered under NDPS Act provisions at Katra police station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway in both cases to ascertain the source of the recovered contraband and establish its backward and forward linkages.

In separate developments, notorious drug peddler Asif Iqbal was arrested after 8.25 grams of heroin and 16 grams of ganja were recovered from him during checking in Surankote area of Poonch district, while another alleged peddler Ankush Kumar was arrested along with 8 grams of heroin from Narwal in Jammu district. PTI TAS AB ARB

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)