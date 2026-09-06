India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaFour cadets from Punjab commissioned in Army at OTA Chennai

Four cadets from Punjab commissioned in Army at OTA Chennai

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI): Four cadets, two lady cadets from the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and two from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), were commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army on Saturda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:46 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI): Four cadets, two lady cadets from the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and two from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), were commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army on Saturday.

The commissioning took place at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai during a passing out parade reviewed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, according to an official release.

Lady Cadet Deepnoor has been commissioned into the elite Army Aviation Corps, while Lady Cadet Diksha Dhiman has joined the Army Ordnance Corps.

Deepnoor is the daughter of Sukhbir Singh, a professor at Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur and Ramanpreet Kaur, a government school teacher.

Diksha is the daughter of Pawan Kumar, a businessman from Pathankot and Indu.

The MRSAFPI duo also made the state proud with Cadet Ishpreet Singh Dhillon, son of late Dr. Paramjit Singh Dhillon and Santosh Kaur, joining the Regiment of Artillery, and Lieutenant Arsh Singh, son of Maj Gen P.S. Sandhu (retd), carrying forward his family's legacy as a second-generation officer into the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said, "These young officers will inspire thousands of youth across Punjab to serve the nation.

Maj Gen Jasbir Singh Sandhu (retd), director, Mai Bhago AFPI, said, "This milestone will further energise our mission at Mai Bhago AFPI to prepare more daughters of Punjab for commissioning as officers in the Armed Forces." PTI CHS AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 06 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against spiritual leader Rambhadracharya
Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against spiritual leader Rambhadracharya
India
'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Will take Modi's 25 yrs of service to masses: Saini
'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Will take Modi's 25 yrs of service to masses: Saini
India
Pilot becomes new Punjab Cong in-charge months ahead of state polls, task cut out to address feud
Pilot becomes new Punjab Cong in-charge months ahead of state polls, task cut out to address feud
India
Ram temple donation theft: Court extends judicial custody of 8 accused
Ram temple donation theft: Court extends judicial custody of 8 accused
Advertisement

Videos

Political Update: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Congress Over Jharkhand Paper Leak and Women Ministers
Nishu Azad Case: Hindu Groups Protest in Delhi, Demand Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj
UP Politics: SP Launches PDA Pathshala Campaign, Targets Yogi Govt Over Closed Schools
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Bulldozer Action After Court Order, Mayawati Slams Government
Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget