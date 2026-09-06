Four cadets from Punjab commissioned in Army at OTA Chennai

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI): Four cadets, two lady cadets from the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and two from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), were commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army on Saturday.

The commissioning took place at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai during a passing out parade reviewed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, according to an official release.

Lady Cadet Deepnoor has been commissioned into the elite Army Aviation Corps, while Lady Cadet Diksha Dhiman has joined the Army Ordnance Corps.

Deepnoor is the daughter of Sukhbir Singh, a professor at Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur and Ramanpreet Kaur, a government school teacher.

Diksha is the daughter of Pawan Kumar, a businessman from Pathankot and Indu.

The MRSAFPI duo also made the state proud with Cadet Ishpreet Singh Dhillon, son of late Dr. Paramjit Singh Dhillon and Santosh Kaur, joining the Regiment of Artillery, and Lieutenant Arsh Singh, son of Maj Gen P.S. Sandhu (retd), carrying forward his family's legacy as a second-generation officer into the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch.

Congratulating the newly commissioned officers, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said, "These young officers will inspire thousands of youth across Punjab to serve the nation.

Maj Gen Jasbir Singh Sandhu (retd), director, Mai Bhago AFPI, said, "This milestone will further energise our mission at Mai Bhago AFPI to prepare more daughters of Punjab for commissioning as officers in the Armed Forces." PTI CHS AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)