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HomeNewsIndiaFour arrested for holding a friend hostage over old dispute: Gurugram police

Four arrested for holding a friend hostage over old dispute: Gurugram police

Gurugram, Jun 9 (PTI): Four men were arrested for allegedly abducting a friend over an old dispute and holding him hostage, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:25 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Jun 9 (PTI): Four men were arrested for allegedly abducting a friend over an old dispute and holding him hostage, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was rescued by police from Uttar Pradesh, and the four accused were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they said.

According to police, a woman filed a complaint on June 5 regarding the disappearance of her husband, Chandan Pandey. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS at the Rajendra Park police station.

A police team launched a search for Pandey and rescued him from Uttar Pradesh on the night of June 6. He was held captive by the four accused, police said. Based on the victim's statement, abduction-related charges were added to the case.

The four accused have been identified as Abhilash (26), Happy (37), Tony (34), residents of Jahazgarh village in Gurugram district, and Satendra (42), a resident of Asroli village in the Bulandshahr district, they said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim is addicted to drugs and became acquainted with three of the accused, who are also allegedly drug users.

"A few days earlier, Pandey allegedly assaulted Abhilash. On May 5, when Pandey went to Abhilash's house, all four accused allegedly assaulted him in retaliation for the previous dispute. They then abducted him and took him to Satendra's house in Uttar Pradesh using Chandan's car,"a police spokesperson said.

After two days of police remand, the accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, he added. PTI COR PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
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