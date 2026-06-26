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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Govt Orders Action Against Fortis Shalimar Bagh After Patient's Death Probe Flags Lapses

Delhi Govt Orders Action Against Fortis Shalimar Bagh After Patient's Death Probe Flags Lapses

Delhi plans action against Fortis Shalimar Bagh after a probe into a patient's death uncovered alleged treatment delays and safety violations.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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  • Inspection revealed building, fire safety, and medical protocol violations.

The Delhi government has announced that it will initiate proceedings against Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after an official inquiry uncovered several alleged irregularities, including concerns over emergency patient care, building compliance and fire safety. The action follows an inspection ordered by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after a complaint was raised during a Jan Sunwai session, alleging that a young man with stab injuries was denied immediate treatment because of payment-related issues. The complainant claimed the delay in providing medical care ultimately resulted in the victim's death.

Probe Ordered After Complaint Over Delayed Emergency Care

Following the complaint, the Delhi government constituted an inspection team led by the Central District Magistrate. Officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service and other concerned agencies participated in the inquiry.

The team visited Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on Thursday and examined CCTV footage along with records maintained by the hospital's emergency department.


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According to the government's findings, the CCTV footage showed the injured youth entering the emergency ward on his own without assistance. Officials stated that the footage suggested prompt medical intervention could have improved the chances of saving his life.

The allegations regarding delayed treatment have become the central focus of the government's investigation, with authorities indicating that further action will be based on the final inquiry report.

Inspection Reveals Multiple Alleged Safety and Compliance Lapses

Beyond the allegations related to emergency care, inspectors reported discovering several other irregularities during their visit to the hospital.

According to the inspection findings, authorities identified unauthorized construction within the premises, violations of building by-laws, shortcomings in fire safety measures, misuse of the basement area and serious deficiencies in adherence to prescribed medical protocols.

The findings have raised broader questions about the hospital's compliance with statutory norms governing infrastructure, safety standards and patient care practices.

Officials said these observations would form part of the comprehensive report that will determine the course of action against the healthcare facility.

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Govt Says Appropriate Action Will Follow Detailed Review

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed that discrepancies had been detected during the inspection and stated that the inquiry report would undergo a detailed examination before any final decisions are taken.

According to the government, proceedings against the hospital will be initiated after authorities complete their review of the findings and determine the appropriate legal and administrative measures.

Responding to the developments, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said it would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

“We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority,”it said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Fortis Hospital responded to the allegations?

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh stated it would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. They also committed to reviewing the details once formally shared and reiterated that patient safety is their foremost priority.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shalimar Bagh Fortis Hospital Rekha Gupta DELHI
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