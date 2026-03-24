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HomeNewsIndiaFormula E race case: Telangana ACB files charge sheet against BRS leader Rama Rao, four others

Formula E race case: Telangana ACB files charge sheet against BRS leader Rama Rao, four others

Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI): The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the Formula E race case in which BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is the prime accuse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 01:02 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI): The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday filed a charge sheet in a court here in the Formula E race case in which BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is the prime accused.

The charge sheet also names senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer B L N Reddy, and two others.

The probe pertains to alleged irregularities in payments of around Rs 55 crore, mostly in foreign currency, in violation of laid-down procedures during the previous BRS government for the Formula E race planned for 2024.

The race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023, while the second edition, scheduled for 2024, was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rama Rao, Kumar, and Reddy under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, including criminal misappropriation, breach of trust, and conspiracy.

The then governor Jishnu Dev Varma had granted sanction for the prosecution of Rama Rao in November last year, while the Centre cleared the prosecution of Arvind Kumar last month.

Rama Rao has denied the allegations, saying the decision to transfer funds to the race organisers was taken to promote Hyderabad’s image and there was no corruption involved. PTI The money sent by the government lies with the organisers, and there is no corruption in the matter, Rao had claimed. VVK AMJ OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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