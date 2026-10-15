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English NewsNewsIndiaFormer vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar invited to RSS' Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar invited to RSS' Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to the RSS' annual event to be organised on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur next wee.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI): Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to the RSS' annual event to be organised on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur next week.

According to the RSS, Dhankhar has been invited as a guest for the event which is organised every year on Vijayadashmi to mark the organisation's foundation day.

This year's event, to be organised at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground on October 20, will also mark closing of the RSS' centenary year.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest at the event to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Sangh said.

"This year, the invited guests for the Sangh's Vijayadashmi celebration, marking the conclusion of its centenary year, will be former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General for the Midwest India region," the RSS said.

On Dhankhar being invited to the event, the Congress took potshots at the Modi government, saying that the "ecosystem is at war with itself".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year. PTI PK KVK

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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