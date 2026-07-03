Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to EHCC Hospital in Jaipur. He is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure there later today.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised In Jaipur, Set To Undergo Angioplasty Today
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to a Jaipur hospital and is scheduled to undergo angioplasty under expert supervision.
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Jaipur hospital.
- He is scheduled for angioplasty procedure today.
- US-based specialist Dr. Sameen Sharma will supervise.
- Political leaders visited, wishing a speedy recovery.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to EHCC Hospital in Jaipur, where he is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure later on Friday. According to available information, the procedure will be carried out under the supervision of specialist doctor Sameen Sharma, who is based in the United States.
Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To Jaipur Hospital
Dhankhar was admitted to EHCC Hospital for medical evaluation, following which doctors decided to perform an angioplasty.
Hospital authorities are closely monitoring his condition ahead of the procedure. No further details regarding his health have been officially released.
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Angioplasty To Be Performed
The angioplasty is expected to be conducted under the supervision of Dr. Sameen Sharma, an interventional cardiology specialist from the United States.
Medical teams at the hospital are coordinating the procedure, which is scheduled to take place later in the day.
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Leaders Visit Dhankhar, Extend Wishes
Several political leaders and well-wishers have visited the hospital to inquire about Dhankhar's health.
Among them was former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who met the former Vice President during his stay at the hospital.
Messages wishing Jagdeep Dhankhar a speedy recovery have also poured in from across the political spectrum as he prepares to undergo the procedure.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where has Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar been admitted?
What medical procedure is Jagdeep Dhankhar scheduled to undergo?
Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure. Doctors decided on this course of action after his medical evaluation.
Who will supervise Jagdeep Dhankhar's angioplasty?
The angioplasty will be carried out under the supervision of specialist doctor Sameen Sharma. He is an interventional cardiology specialist based in the United States.
Have any political leaders visited Jagdeep Dhankhar at the hospital?
Yes, several political leaders and well-wishers have visited the hospital. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met him during his stay.