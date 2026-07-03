Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalised In Jaipur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Jaipur hospital.

He is scheduled for angioplasty procedure today.

US-based specialist Dr. Sameen Sharma will supervise.

Political leaders visited, wishing a speedy recovery.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to EHCC Hospital in Jaipur, where he is scheduled to undergo an angioplasty procedure later on Friday. According to available information, the procedure will be carried out under the supervision of specialist doctor Sameen Sharma, who is based in the United States.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To Jaipur Hospital

Dhankhar was admitted to EHCC Hospital for medical evaluation, following which doctors decided to perform an angioplasty.

Hospital authorities are closely monitoring his condition ahead of the procedure. No further details regarding his health have been officially released.

ALSO READ: Faulty Signboard On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Likely Behind Bus Crash That Killed 7, Reveals Probe

Angioplasty To Be Performed

The angioplasty is expected to be conducted under the supervision of Dr. Sameen Sharma, an interventional cardiology specialist from the United States.

Medical teams at the hospital are coordinating the procedure, which is scheduled to take place later in the day.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

Leaders Visit Dhankhar, Extend Wishes

Several political leaders and well-wishers have visited the hospital to inquire about Dhankhar's health.

Among them was former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who met the former Vice President during his stay at the hospital.

Messages wishing Jagdeep Dhankhar a speedy recovery have also poured in from across the political spectrum as he prepares to undergo the procedure.