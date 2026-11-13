ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaFormer Prisoner Alleges Sexual Assault, Forced Drugging At Ranchi Jail; FIR Names 19

Former Prisoner Alleges Sexual Assault, Forced Drugging At Ranchi Jail; FIR Names 19

A former undertrial prisoner at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail alleges sexual assault and abuse in custody, with an FIR naming 19 people.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former undertrial prisoner allegedly sexually assaulted in judicial custody.
  • FIR names 19 officials for alleged abuse and negligence.
  • Victim suffered three sexual assaults, denied medical attention.
  • Complaint alleges officials ignored reports, tore up victim's grievance.

A former undertrial prisoner at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi has allegedly been sexually assaulted, beaten and forcibly administered drugs while in judicial custody. The allegations have triggered serious questions about prison security and the conduct of jail officials, with a police complaint naming 19 people, including the jail superintendent and medical staff.

The FIR was registered at Khelgaon Police Station on November 12 following a complaint by the victim's father, who has sought an impartial investigation and strict action against those allegedly involved.

FIR Names 19 People, Including Jail Superintendent

The complaint identifies 19 individuals by name and designation, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charges and medical personnel attached to the prison hospital.

They have been booked under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351, 352 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the victim was lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail as an undertrial in connection with a criminal case. A Ranchi court acquitted him of all charges on June 12, 2026, following which he was released.

The alleged abuse reportedly took place during his period of incarceration, while he was awaiting trial.

ALSO READ: ‘What Is The Police Doing?’: Maharashtra Minister Slams Cops After Home Attack, To Take Up Matter With CM

Victim Allegedly Assaulted On Three Occasions

The victim's father said his son returned home in a state of severe mental distress and continued to struggle with the alleged experiences inside the prison. The family reportedly noticed changes in his behaviour before he eventually disclosed what had happened, as per reports.

According to the FIR, the young man was subjected to unnatural sexual assault on three separate occasions inside the jail.

The second alleged incident took place around Ram Navami. The complaint states that the accused forced him to dress as a woman and administered an intoxicating substance before taking him to Ward No. 3, where he was allegedly sexually assaulted again.

The third incident reportedly occurred during the Sarhul festival. The complainant alleged that members of the same group dragged his son to an area near Wards 4 and 5 and subjected him to similar abuse.

The FIR, however, does not specify the exact dates of the alleged incidents.

ALSO READ: Army Truck Crashes Into Tree During Training In Telangana; 7 Personnel Injured, 2 Critical

Jail Officials Accused Of Tearing Up Written Complaint

The complaint also accuses prison authorities of ignoring the victim's attempts to report the alleged abuse while he was still incarcerated.

His father alleged that the young man had submitted a written complaint to the ward in-charge seeking intervention. However, instead of addressing the grievance, the official allegedly mistreated him and tore up the document.

The FIR further raises concerns over the medical assistance provided to the victim. It alleges that despite complaining of pain and injuries to his private parts following the assaults, he was denied proper examination and treatment by a doctor at the prison hospital.

The complainant has also alleged that no medical examination was conducted before his son was released on June 12, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the primary allegations made by the former undertrial prisoner?

The former prisoner alleges he was sexually assaulted, beaten, and forcibly given drugs while in judicial custody at Birsa Munda Central Jail. These serious claims have raised concerns about prison security and official conduct.

Who is named in the police complaint regarding the alleged abuse?

The FIR names 19 individuals, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charges, and medical personnel attached to the prison hospital. They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyanya Sanhita (BNS).

How did prison authorities respond to the victim's attempts to report the alleged abuse?

The victim's father alleged that a written complaint submitted by his son was ignored and torn up by a ward in-charge. He was also allegedly denied proper medical examination and treatment for his injuries.

When was the First Information Report (FIR) registered concerning these allegations?

The FIR was registered at Khelgaon Police Station on November 12, following a complaint lodged by the victim's father. An impartial investigation and strict action against those involved have been sought.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranchi Jail Sexual Assault Case Birsa Munda Central Jail Jharkhand Jail News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi HC Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost On Govt For Ignoring Court Orders, Directs Recovery From Officers' Salaries
Delhi HC Imposes Rs 1 Lakh Cost On Govt, Orders Recovery From Officers' Salaries
India
'Anna Hazare Was Not BJP-RSS Proxy': Ram Kadam Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi's Claims
'Anna Hazare Was Not BJP-RSS Proxy': Ram Kadam Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi's Claims
India
Bengaluru Metro Funding Row: Tejasvi Surya Disputes Karnataka's 84% Claim, Says Centre Pays 54%
Bengaluru Metro Funding Row: Tejasvi Surya Disputes Karnataka's 84% Claim, Says Centre Pays 54%
India
Mekedatu Dam Row: Tamil Nadu Rejects Karnataka's Claim, Says Project Will Not Be Allowed
Mekedatu Dam Row: Tamil Nadu Rejects Karnataka's Claim, Says Project Will Not Be Allowed
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget