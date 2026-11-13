Former Prisoner Alleges Sexual Assault, Forced Drugging At Ranchi Jail; FIR Names 19

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former undertrial prisoner allegedly sexually assaulted in judicial custody.

FIR names 19 officials for alleged abuse and negligence.

Victim suffered three sexual assaults, denied medical attention.

Complaint alleges officials ignored reports, tore up victim's grievance.

A former undertrial prisoner at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi has allegedly been sexually assaulted, beaten and forcibly administered drugs while in judicial custody. The allegations have triggered serious questions about prison security and the conduct of jail officials, with a police complaint naming 19 people, including the jail superintendent and medical staff.

The FIR was registered at Khelgaon Police Station on November 12 following a complaint by the victim's father, who has sought an impartial investigation and strict action against those allegedly involved.

FIR Names 19 People, Including Jail Superintendent

The complaint identifies 19 individuals by name and designation, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charges and medical personnel attached to the prison hospital.

They have been booked under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 351, 352 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the victim was lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail as an undertrial in connection with a criminal case. A Ranchi court acquitted him of all charges on June 12, 2026, following which he was released.

The alleged abuse reportedly took place during his period of incarceration, while he was awaiting trial.

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Victim Allegedly Assaulted On Three Occasions

The victim's father said his son returned home in a state of severe mental distress and continued to struggle with the alleged experiences inside the prison. The family reportedly noticed changes in his behaviour before he eventually disclosed what had happened, as per reports.

According to the FIR, the young man was subjected to unnatural sexual assault on three separate occasions inside the jail.

The second alleged incident took place around Ram Navami. The complaint states that the accused forced him to dress as a woman and administered an intoxicating substance before taking him to Ward No. 3, where he was allegedly sexually assaulted again.

The third incident reportedly occurred during the Sarhul festival. The complainant alleged that members of the same group dragged his son to an area near Wards 4 and 5 and subjected him to similar abuse.

The FIR, however, does not specify the exact dates of the alleged incidents.

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Jail Officials Accused Of Tearing Up Written Complaint

The complaint also accuses prison authorities of ignoring the victim's attempts to report the alleged abuse while he was still incarcerated.

His father alleged that the young man had submitted a written complaint to the ward in-charge seeking intervention. However, instead of addressing the grievance, the official allegedly mistreated him and tore up the document.

The FIR further raises concerns over the medical assistance provided to the victim. It alleges that despite complaining of pain and injuries to his private parts following the assaults, he was denied proper examination and treatment by a doctor at the prison hospital.

The complainant has also alleged that no medical examination was conducted before his son was released on June 12, 2026.