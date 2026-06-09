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HomeNewsIndiaFormer Judge Launches ‘Ishq Karo Party’, Invites Mahua Moitra To Join

Former Judge Launches ‘Ishq Karo Party’, Invites Mahua Moitra To Join

The announcement comes days after the recently formed “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) attracted attention over its protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has announced the formation of a new political outfit called the “Ishq Karo Party” (IKP), claiming it aims to address some of India’s most pressing social and economic challenges through unity and social harmony.

The announcement comes days after the recently formed “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) attracted attention over its protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Katju, however, sharply criticised the party and its founder, Abhijeet Deepke, in a series of social media posts.

‘Love Can Unite People Beyond Divisions’

Explaining the idea behind his new party, Katju said many people may dismiss the initiative as a joke or associate it with Valentine's Day-style romance. According to him, however, the concept is rooted in fostering unity among people across caste, religion, race, and other social divisions.

Katju argued that issues such as poverty, child malnutrition, unemployment, and inequality can only be addressed if people come together and build a collective movement. He said citizens should cultivate “ishq” (love) for all fellow Indians irrespective of their backgrounds.

The former judge also accused many political leaders of being more focused on retaining power than addressing the real concerns of ordinary people. He said the newly launched party would work towards promoting social cohesion and public welfare.

Mahua Moitra Invited to Join

Katju also extended an invitation to TMC MP Mahua Moitra to join the newly formed party, though there has been no response from the parliamentarian so far.

Katju's comments come after the Cockroach Janata Party held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged flaws in the NEET examination process.

Criticising the demand, Katju argued that replacing one minister with another would not solve deeper systemic problems. He described the focus on an individual resignation as misplaced and said broader structural reforms were needed instead.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Katju Ishq Karo Party
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