Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Critical, On Ventilator In Delhi Hospital: Report

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren is currently in a critical condition and is on ventilator support, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The 81-year-old leader has been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month now. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

Shibu Soren has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for a long time. On June 24, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visited Delhi to meet his father at the hospital and said, "He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined."

Shibu Soren has led JMM for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was also airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in the national capital after suffering a brain injury, PTI reported.

"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, told PTI.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Ramdas Soren was earlier admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain after he fell in the bathroom of his residence earl Saturday.

Munda said that Soren suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure". "His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said.

"Ramdas Soren's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot. I am constantly in touch with his family and monitoring his condition," Ansari said.