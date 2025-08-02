Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFormer Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Critical, On Ventilator In Delhi Hospital: Report

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Critical, On Ventilator In Delhi Hospital: Report

The 81-year-old leader has been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month now. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 07:04 PM (IST)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren is currently in a critical condition and is on ventilator support, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The 81-year-old leader has been admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month now. He was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

Shibu Soren has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for a long time. On June 24, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visited Delhi to meet his father at the hospital and said, "He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined." 

Shibu Soren has led JMM for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was also airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in the national capital after suffering a brain injury, PTI reported.

"Soren was airlifted to Delhi. I have spoken to the director of Delhi Apollo. He assured me that the treatment will be started as soon as the minister reaches the hospital," former Union minister Arjun Munda, who was at Sonari airport in Jamshedpur, told PTI.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said Ramdas Soren was earlier admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain after he fell in the bathroom of his residence earl Saturday.

Munda said that Soren suffered a "brain haemorrhage due to the sudden increase in pressure". "His condition is stated to be critical, but I hope he will get well soon," he said.

"Ramdas Soren's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot. I am constantly in touch with his family and monitoring his condition," Ansari said.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Shibu Soren JMM Ramdas Soren
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
India
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget