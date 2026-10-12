Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana Killed In Mining Dispute In Rajasthan

Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was brutally killed in an alleged attack linked to a mining dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, triggering panic in the area. Bharatpur is the home district of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The incident has raised questions about the state's law and order situation. Bhadana had also served as the state president of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

On Sunday evening, Bhadana was at his crusher plant when a group of 70 to 80 people allegedly stormed the premises. Both Bhadana and his associate, Gagan Sharma, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Attackers Allegedly Used Sticks, Stones

The attackers allegedly assaulted Bhadana, Sharma and several other people present at the plant with sticks and stones. The former MLA's wife also alleged that he was shot during the attack.

It has further been alleged that the police took considerable time to reach the spot after being informed about the incident.

Bhadana and Sharma were initially taken to a local hospital. Sharma was subsequently referred to a hospital in Bharatpur city, while Bhadana was shifted to a hospital in Jaipur. The former MLA died during treatment at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Bhadana originally hailed from Haryana. He and local villagers had reportedly been embroiled in a dispute over an access road to the crusher plant for several days. The villagers had been staging a sit-in protest, which Bhadana had brought to an end.

The situation escalated further on Sunday. Bhadana went to the crusher plant himself, accompanied by his wife and other associates, when the group of 70 to 80 people allegedly attacked him, leading to his death.

Congress Targets Bhajan Lal Sharma Govt

The Congress has targeted the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government over the former BJP MLA's killing.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said the killing of former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana in the Chief Minister's home district was an extremely serious matter.

They alleged that the incident showed the government's lack of control over the law and order situation. They also questioned the safety of ordinary citizens, arguing that if senior BJP leaders themselves were not safe and the police could not protect them, the security of the general public was a matter of concern.