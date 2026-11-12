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English NewsNewsIndiaFormer Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at 72 after prolonged illness, Mamata expresses grief

Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at 72 after prolonged illness, Mamata expresses grief

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI): Former West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Ujjal Biswas died at a private hospital here on Wednesday after battling multiple health complications for nearly three weeks, hospital sources sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI): Former West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Ujjal Biswas died at a private hospital here on Wednesday after battling multiple health complications for nearly three weeks, hospital sources said.

He was 72 and is survived by wife and son.

Biswas, who was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mukundapur, had been on full ventilator support for the past few days.

"Just came to know that Ujjal Biswas passed away this evening around 9 pm. I am on my way to the hospital," TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said.

The former minister had developed multiple complications following a bypass surgery, after which he suffered a brain stroke.

His condition subsequently deteriorated, with pneumonia, urinary tract infection and septic shock further aggravating his health problems.

He also suffered severe kidney dysfunction and had been undergoing dialysis.

The complications had raised concerns over multiple organ failure, according to medical updates.

Biswas, who had served as the state's correctional administration minister during the TMC regime, was arrested on June 10 in connection with alleged misappropriation of government relief materials in Nadia district's Krishnanagar.

His arrest came hours after an angry crowd allegedly stormed his residence, threw eggs and raised slogans against him over the alleged recovery of government relief supplies, including tarpaulins, dhotis, sarees and clothes, from his house.

Protesters had gheraoed the former minister at his residence for nearly an hour, following which police detained him and took him to Kotwali Police Station, where his arrest was formally recorded.

He was subsequently released on bail in July.

Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Biswas, alleging that he was subjected to "political persecution, physical assault and mental harassment in the final months of his life."

In a condolence message on X, Banerjee described Biswas as "much more than a colleague in public life", saying they shared a close bond built over several years.

Banerjee said Biswas had devoted his life to the Trinamool Congress and the service of the people, describing his loyalty and commitment as invaluable to the party.

Banerjee also referred to "the difficult period" Biswas allegedly went through following the change in the political situation in the state, claiming that he was "brutally attacked, implicated in false cases and kept behind bars for 49 days."

Recalling a meeting with the former minister, she said he had personally narrated the alleged torture, humiliation and intimidation he faced for refusing to abandon his political convictions or switch sides.

His ordeal, Banerjee alleged, reflected the BJP's "politics of vengeance, intimidation and persecution in West Bengal."

"No political rivalry can justify such cruelty. No government has the right to turn the machinery of the state into an instrument of political retribution," she said.

Describing his death as a personal loss, Banerjee said she had lost someone with whom she shared "years of trust, affection and solidarity."

Banerjee extended her condolences to the bereaved family, saying Biswas's courage, loyalty and lifelong commitment to public service would remain etched in the memories of those who knew him. PTI PNT SCH SUS MNB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 12 November 2026
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