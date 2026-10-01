‘Who Ordered The Change?’ Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI Over Form 6, TCS Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC Commissioners objected to new voter re-enrollment declaration in Form 6.

ECI later removed declaration from Form 6 in states completing revision.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned who within the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make changes to the online Form 6 used for fresh voter registration.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the online form was changed “illegally” and asked who at the poll panel authorised the alteration. He also questioned who at TCS approved the change and whether the company was pressured to carry it out.

His remarks came after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to changes made to the online Form 6 on the ECINET portal.

What Changed In Online Form 6?

Form 6 is used by people seeking fresh registration as voters. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, it is also used for re-enrolling people whose names were deleted during the enumeration phase.

According to the report cited by Gandhi, an additional declaration was added to the online version of Form 6 on ECINET. It sought information on whether the applicant, their parent or grandparent had been listed in the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR.

The issue became contentious after the two Election Commissioners reportedly questioned the legal basis for adding the declaration. They argued that the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without an amendment to the rules.

Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI, TCS

In a post on X, Gandhi asked who at the ECI instructed TCS to make the change and who at the company signed off on it. He also questioned whether TCS had been pressured to implement the alteration.

TCS manages the digital infrastructure and portal operations associated with ECINET for the poll body. The questions come amid the wider political dispute over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the statutory Form 6 itself was not changed. It said an additional Annexure-D was attached to the form specifically for the SIR process.

ECI Removes SIR Declaration In Some States

The Election Commission subsequently removed the additional SIR-related declaration from the online Form 6 in states where the SIR process had been completed. The declaration remained available in states where the revision exercise was still underway.

The development came after the Election Commission's September 26 decision that forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used during the non-SIR period. The Commission has also announced a review of the ECINET system.