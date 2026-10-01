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English NewsNewsIndia‘Who Ordered The Change?’ Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI Over Form 6, TCS Role

‘Who Ordered The Change?’ Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI Over Form 6, TCS Role

Citing a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to the changes, Gandhi asked who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make the alteration and whether the company was pressured.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC Commissioners objected to new voter re-enrollment declaration in Form 6.
  • ECI later removed declaration from Form 6 in states completing revision.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned who within the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make changes to the online Form 6 used for fresh voter registration.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the online form was changed “illegally” and asked who at the poll panel authorised the alteration. He also questioned who at TCS approved the change and whether the company was pressured to carry it out.

His remarks came after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to changes made to the online Form 6 on the ECINET portal.

What Changed In Online Form 6?

Form 6 is used by people seeking fresh registration as voters. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, it is also used for re-enrolling people whose names were deleted during the enumeration phase.

According to the report cited by Gandhi, an additional declaration was added to the online version of Form 6 on ECINET. It sought information on whether the applicant, their parent or grandparent had been listed in the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR.

The issue became contentious after the two Election Commissioners reportedly questioned the legal basis for adding the declaration. They argued that the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without an amendment to the rules.

Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI, TCS

In a post on X, Gandhi asked who at the ECI instructed TCS to make the change and who at the company signed off on it. He also questioned whether TCS had been pressured to implement the alteration.

TCS manages the digital infrastructure and portal operations associated with ECINET for the poll body. The questions come amid the wider political dispute over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the statutory Form 6 itself was not changed. It said an additional Annexure-D was attached to the form specifically for the SIR process.

ECI Removes SIR Declaration In Some States

The Election Commission subsequently removed the additional SIR-related declaration from the online Form 6 in states where the SIR process had been completed. The declaration remained available in states where the revision exercise was still underway.

The development came after the Election Commission's September 26 decision that forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used during the non-SIR period. The Commission has also announced a review of the ECINET system.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Form 6 used for?

Form 6 is used for fresh voter registration. It also allows re-enrolling individuals whose names were removed during the enumeration phase of electoral roll revisions.

What specific change was made to the online Form 6 that led to controversy?

An additional declaration was added to the online Form 6 on ECINET. It asked for information on whether the applicant or their ancestors were listed in the electoral roll during a previous Special Intensive Revision.

Who raised objections regarding the changes made to the online Form 6?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the changes and who authorized them. Additionally, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reportedly objected to the legal basis for the alteration.

How did the Election Commission (ECI) respond to the controversy surrounding Form 6?

The ECI stated the statutory Form 6 wasn't changed, but an Annexure-D was added for SIR. It later removed the additional declaration from the online form in states where the revision process was complete.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi ECI Form 6
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