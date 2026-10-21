FNTA offers significant opportunities, must be utilised wisely: Nagaland minister

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI): Nagaland Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power K G Kenye on Tuesday urged the people to "utilise the opportunities" offered by the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), stressing the need for purposeful governance, prudent use of funds and a renewed commitment to traditional Naga values.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Eastern Nagaland People's Union Kohima (ENPUK) here, Kenye said the people of this region of the state had the advantage of learning from the experiences and shortcomings of the past, while preparing to manage the new autonomous arrangement.

The FNTA Memorandum of Agreement was signed on February 5 in New Delhi between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

The Nagaland assembly subsequently passed the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill, 2026, on September 3, paving the way for its implementation.

Describing the FNTA as a significant opportunity coinciding with ENPUK’s silver jubilee, Kenye urged the people to ensure that the new arrangement remained purpose-oriented, with funds allocated and utilised in ways that prioritise long-term development and the interests of future generations.

He said the 25-year milestone of ENPUK provides a scope for introspection, encouraging the organisation and the community to reflect on their journey, learn from past experiences and work towards a better future. PTI NBS RBT

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