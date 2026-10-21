India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaFNTA offers significant opportunities, must be utilised wisely: Nagaland minister

FNTA offers significant opportunities, must be utilised wisely: Nagaland minister

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI): Nagaland Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power K G Kenye on Tuesday urged the people to "utilise the opportunities" offered by the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), stressing the need for purposeful governance, prudent use of funds and a renewed commitment to traditional Naga value.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI): Nagaland Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power K G Kenye on Tuesday urged the people to "utilise the opportunities" offered by the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), stressing the need for purposeful governance, prudent use of funds and a renewed commitment to traditional Naga values.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebration of the Eastern Nagaland People's Union Kohima (ENPUK) here, Kenye said the people of this region of the state had the advantage of learning from the experiences and shortcomings of the past, while preparing to manage the new autonomous arrangement.

The FNTA Memorandum of Agreement was signed on February 5 in New Delhi between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO).

The Nagaland assembly subsequently passed the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill, 2026, on September 3, paving the way for its implementation.

Describing the FNTA as a significant opportunity coinciding with ENPUK’s silver jubilee, Kenye urged the people to ensure that the new arrangement remained purpose-oriented, with funds allocated and utilised in ways that prioritise long-term development and the interests of future generations.

He said the 25-year milestone of ENPUK provides a scope for introspection, encouraging the organisation and the community to reflect on their journey, learn from past experiences and work towards a better future. PTI NBS RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 21 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police arrests four linked to firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai
Delhi Police arrests four linked to firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai
India
'Vote chori', 'regime change', youth protests: Fireworks at Dussehra rallies of Shinde and Uddhav
'Vote chori', 'regime change', youth protests: Fireworks at Dussehra rallies of Shinde and Uddhav
India
‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon
‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation
India
Marco Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims At Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, Security Head Briefs Him On Attack
Marco Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims At Mumbai’s Taj Hotel
Advertisement

Videos

European Unrest: France and Albania Witness Violent Protests as Political Tensions Escalate
CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget