FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharatmata’ Remark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, mounted a strong defence against allegations raised by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Responding to remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said it was the Congress that had “surrendered at the World Trade Organization (WTO), not us”.

She remarked that the Leader of the Opposition was attempting to teach the government how to negotiate. Referring to 2009, she said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had spoken about bringing India and Pakistan together, and that the Congress had then advocated negotiations and dialogue with Pakistan. “Today, these same Congress members are giving us advice. You are the ones selling it,” she said.

As opposition members protested, Sitharaman asserted that shouting would not silence her. “They cannot silence my voice by shouting. The whole country will listen,” she said, adding, “Kiren Rijiju was right when he said that no one has been born who can sell India.”

‘No Shortage of Credit’, Fertiliser Allocation Assured

Addressing concerns raised by opposition members, the Finance Minister said there was no shortage of credit in the country. She emphasised that a separate allocation had been made for fertilisers to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties.

Sharp Exchange Over Bengal Allocations

Sitharaman also responded to allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee that the Budget offered nothing for the state. She described the claims as false and said the state government was failing its people while blaming the Centre.

“They can't do anything for the people of Bengal and claim the central government hasn't provided anything for Bengal. They'll be rebuked in the Supreme Court and then claim the central government isn't providing anything,” she said.

Giriraj Singh, seated behind her, remarked, “The BJP will come to power in Bengal.”

Sitharaman further alleged that TMC leaders were “probably taking cut money”, which she said explained their comments. “If the central government doesn't provide anything, why does petrol go from Delhi to Kolkata for 10 rupees?” she asked.

She also criticised Mamata Banerjee’s reported statement advising women and girl children not to go out at night, calling it wrong. “This is wrong. You are not improving law and order. You are just blaming women,” she said.

Focus On Fisheries, MSMEs And Traditional Clusters

Outlining the government’s economic priorities, Sitharaman said there was a strong push to promote fisheries and animal husbandry to benefit farmers and allied sectors. She added that the government was working not only to support MSMEs but also to expand existing businesses.

Referring to longstanding industrial clusters, she said around 200 such centres—known for decades for production and exports—would be supported. These include clusters near Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kanpur and Bihar, and potentially in Bengal as well. She said the government had voluntarily committed to funding, upgrading and modernising these clusters with improved equipment.