Flydubai Attack: ‘I Knew This Was The Last Push,’ Smit Machchhar Tells PM Modi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Captain Smit Machchhar survived co-pilot attack mid-flight.

Injured, he opened cockpit door, averting potential disaster.

Aircraft made emergency landing in Saudi after altitude loss.

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after allegedly being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, recounted the terrifying moments inside the cockpit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking to Modi from his hospital bed, Machchhar described how he realised the aircraft was going down and made what he called his final attempt to open the cockpit door.

Machchhar said he “could not let all those people die”.

His actions helped avert a potential disaster after he managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to intervene before the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

‘I Could Feel The Aircraft Was Going Down’

Machchhar told PM Modi that he understood the seriousness of the situation even after collapsing inside the cockpit.

Referring to his 11 years of experience as a captain, he said he could gauge what was happening aboard the aircraft.

“I had suffered so many injuries that I had collapsed. At that time, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I knew this was the last push, that the door was right there,” he said.

He also credited the passengers who helped neutralise the alleged attacking co-pilot.

The aircraft reportedly lost around 17,000 feet of altitude within a minute, according to Flightradar24.

‘I Was Being Hit, But I Just Opened The Door’

Despite being injured and under attack, Machchhar said he knew he had to make one final attempt to get help.

“I was being hit even then, but I just opened the door and everyone came in,” he said.

After the cockpit door was opened, passengers and crew rushed inside and became involved in the struggle for control of the aircraft.

Two other pilots who were travelling on the flight took over the cockpit and landed the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia.

‘God Himself Saved Me’

Machchhar also told Modi that he turned to the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal.

“I know God himself saved me,” he said before breaking down during the conversation with the Prime Minister.

The captain has 17 years of aviation experience, including 11 years as a captain. He said his years of flying experience helped him understand what was happening even while he was severely injured.

Co-Pilot Allegedly Shouted ‘Kill Me, Kill Me’

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain under investigation.

The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar, leaving him injured and triggering a struggle for control of the aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker called out to the aircrew, “Kill me, kill me”, and described the incident as involving someone who was “clear he was suicidal”.

Netanyahu identified the co-pilot as an Omani national and said Israel would examine how he had been cleared to work on flights to the country.

After the aircraft suddenly plunged, passengers rushed towards the cockpit and became involved in the struggle for control.

Investigation Into Possible ‘Terrorist Activity’

The co-pilot has since been returned to the United Arab Emirates, where the incident is being investigated to determine any “terrorist activity or intent”.

Machchhar’s decision to open the cockpit door despite his injuries allowed passengers and crew to intervene. PM Modi said the captain’s actions helped save many lives and avert “a great tragedy”.

The mostly Israeli passengers on the flight have been flown back to Israel on a replacement plane.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel since the attack, leaving some Israelis stranded in the UAE.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al was planning replacement flights to bring them home but cancelled them on Friday, saying Emirati authorities had not granted landing permission.