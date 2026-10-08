Flood reaches Lucknow's premium shopping hub, stadium as Gomti waters rise

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI): Flood-like conditions triggered by the rising water level of the Gomti river spread to parts of Lucknow's southern areas on Wednesday, with waterlogging around Phoenix Palassio mall and Ekana Stadium, shocking residents of an area known for its wide roads and recent high-end redevelopment.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation said relief and rescue operations are underway in areas including Saitha in Zone 6 and Loharamau, Faizullaganj, Daud Nagar and Millat Nagar in Zone 3, where the rising Gomti has affected several localities.

Water also accumulated on service lanes of Shaheed Path around Ekana Stadium and Phoenix Palassio, as well as in parts of Gomti Nagar Extension, adding to waterlogging woes that have been reported in the northern and western parts of the city and several older localities over the past few days.

Sachin Sahay, a resident of a high-rise in Gomti Nagar Extension's Sector 7, said he faced difficulty while travelling towards Ansal on Wednesday evening.

"I was going from Rishita Manhattan to Ansal around 8:15 pm when, just after passing the side of Palassio mall, the wheels of my car went nearly underwater. I somehow managed to reach Shaheed Path. I was worried that the car might break down and I would have to get my family out into knee-deep water," he said.

Videos showing waterlogging around Gomti Nagar area, Shaheed Path, Ekana Stadium and Phoenix Palassio were also shared on social media on Wednesday, showing water, including that from drains, accumulating around roads and access passages in the area.

The development drew a political response from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who shared a video of the waterlogged area around the mall on X and took a dig at the state government.

"Kashi na ban paaya Kyoto, aur na Gorakhpur Spain, Par Lucknow Venice bana, chhina sab sukh-chain! (Varanasi could not become Kyoto, neither could Gorakhpur become Spain, Lucknow however has turned into Venice, taking away all happiness and peace!" Yadav posted, playing on the familiar phrase "Muskuraaiye, aap Lucknow mein hain (Smile, you are in Lucknow)".

He alleged that drains and sewers had been clogged due to corruption linked to the Smart City project, lashing out at the BJP government.

Yadav, speaking to reporters in the evening, alleged that the situation was a failure of the state government. "BJP people want every good thing to be ruined. They are deliberately creating a flood-like situation. They know where the barrage is, they know when it should be opened and how the water should be drained. This is their failure," he said.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not take advice from engineers of departments including irrigation, public works, electricity and the municipal corporation.

"If the chief minister had taken the advice of engineers, there would have been no flood situation anywhere in Lucknow," Yadav said.

The Congress, on the other hand, said a party delegation visited flood-affected Faizullaganj on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Congress president and MLA Aradhana Mishra. The party said in a statement that its workers and leaders would distribute relief and other assistance material in affected areas and claimed that more than 40,000 people had been affected by flooding in Faizullaganj.

The municipal corporation, meanwhile, said relief operations have been intensified on directions of the state government.

Around 20 water tankers and 10,000 litres of packaged drinking water have been supplied to affected areas, while 12 temporary night shelters have been set up for affected families -- 10 in Daud Nagar and one each in Loharamau and Millat Nagar. About 35 families in Zone 6 have been shifted to safer locations, while 26 people are currently staying in shelters.

The administration has deployed 90 boats for rescue operations and delivery of relief material. Municipal teams are assisting with loading, unloading and distribution of supplies, while boats and steamers are being used to facilitate movement in Saitha, Daulat Kheda, Munnu Kheda, Tand Kheda, Sukhlal Kheda, Gulmi Kheda and Hayatganj, among other areas.

For sanitation and disease prevention, around 250 sanitation workers have been deployed between Yadav Chauraha and Mama Colony. Anti-larvae spraying has been carried out using drones over around 150 acres, particularly in Zones 3 and 6. Fogging is also being undertaken using manual and large machines.

The civic body said a temporary relief-material storage centre has been set up at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University and is being monitored to ensure timely distribution of supplies.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected affected areas throughout Wednesday and reviewed rescue, drinking water, sanitation, fogging and anti-larvae measures, the civic body said.

Authorities have also begun preparations for a special cleanliness drive once the water recedes. Separate teams will clean accumulated silt, garbage and waste and undertake bleaching powder, anti-larvae and fogging operations to prevent spread of waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases. PTI KIS ARB

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)