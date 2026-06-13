Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFive Young Men From Assam Killed In Arunchal Pradesh's Gorge Plunge Near Seppa

Five Young Men From Assam Killed In Arunchal Pradesh's Gorge Plunge Near Seppa

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Noor Hussain, Saidul Islam, and Abul Hussain, all residents of the Naoboicha area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five youths perished as vehicle plunged into Arunachal gorge.
  • Accident near Seppa, on hilly road; victims from Assam.
  • Investigation underway; incident highlights region's road safety concerns.

In a tragic road accident that has sent shockwaves across Assam's Lakhimpur district, five youths lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Saturday.

According to police officials, the accident took place near Tatatara village along the Itanagar–Seppa road, a few kilometres before Seppa town. Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch of road and veered off the roadway before plunging into a deep gorge.

Rescue teams, local residents, and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Initial reports suggested that four occupants had died in the mishap. However, authorities later confirmed that the death toll had risen to five after another critically injured occupant succumbed to injuries.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Noor Hussain, Saidul Islam, and Abul Hussain, all residents of the Naoboicha area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

According to local sources, the victims were travelling in the vehicle when the fatal accident occurred. The vehicle is believed to have skidded off the narrow mountain road before falling into the gorge. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Grief Grips Lakhimpur

The tragic incident has plunged the victims' families and the entire Naoboicha region into mourning. Relatives and local residents expressed grief over the sudden loss of five young lives.

As news of the accident reached Lakhimpur, people gathered at the victims' homes to offer condolences to the bereaved families.

Road Safety Concerns In Hilly Regions

Road accidents continue to be a major concern in the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh, where steep slopes, sharp bends, and difficult terrain often increase the risk of mishaps. The East Kameng district has witnessed several such accidents in recent years due to challenging road conditions and adverse weather.

Meanwhile, police and district authorities have initiated the necessary legal procedures and are coordinating efforts to hand over the bodies to their families. Further details are awaited as the investigation into the accident continues.

Before You Go

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact

Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh?

Five youths lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Saturday. The accident happened near Tatatara village along the Itanagar–Seppa road.

Who were the victims of the road accident?

The deceased were identified as Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Noor Hussain, Saidul Islam, and Abul Hussain. All five victims were residents of the Naoboicha area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

What was the preliminary cause of the accident?

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch of road, veering off and plunging into a deep gorge. It is believed to have skidded off a narrow mountain road.

What are the common road safety concerns in hilly regions like Arunachal Pradesh?

Road accidents are a significant concern in hilly regions due to steep slopes, sharp bends, and difficult terrain. Challenging road conditions and adverse weather often increase the risk of mishaps.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunchal Pradesh Lakhimpur Five Young Men From Assam Killed Assam Men Death Gorge Plunge Near Seppa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Young Men From Assam Killed In Arunchal Pradesh's Gorge Plunge Near Seppa
Five Young Men From Assam Killed In Arunchal Pradesh's Gorge Plunge Near Seppa
India
TMC Rift Deepens: 20 Rebel MPs Likely To Seek Separate Bloc Recognition In Lok Sabha
TMC Rift Deepens: 20 Rebel MPs Likely To Seek Separate Bloc Recognition In Lok Sabha
India
Reshuffle In TMC: Arnab Banerjee Named Youth Chief, Kunal Ghosh Gets North Kolkata Post
Reshuffle In TMC: Arnab Banerjee Named Youth Chief, Kunal Ghosh Gets North Kolkata
India
‘We Saw Rahul Hug Modi’: Pinarayi Fires Back Amid INDIA Bloc Row, Questions Congress' Role
‘We Saw Rahul Hug Modi’: Pinarayi Fires Back Amid INDIA Bloc Row, Questions Congress' Role
Advertisement

Videos

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Diplomacy Watch: Iran Signals Initial Truce Framework as US Peace Deal Talks Gain Momentum
Bengal Flash: Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee Residence After PA Linked to Financial Probe
Global Alert: US-Iran Peace Breakthrough Near as Geneva Emerges for Landmark June Deal Talks
Delhi Power Shock: Electricity Bills May Rise Up to 3.3% for High-Consumption Consumers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget