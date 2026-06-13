Five Young Men From Assam Killed In Arunchal Pradesh's Gorge Plunge Near Seppa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five youths perished as vehicle plunged into Arunachal gorge.

Accident near Seppa, on hilly road; victims from Assam.

Investigation underway; incident highlights region's road safety concerns.

In a tragic road accident that has sent shockwaves across Assam's Lakhimpur district, five youths lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Saturday.

According to police officials, the accident took place near Tatatara village along the Itanagar–Seppa road, a few kilometres before Seppa town. Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch of road and veered off the roadway before plunging into a deep gorge.

Rescue teams, local residents, and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Initial reports suggested that four occupants had died in the mishap. However, authorities later confirmed that the death toll had risen to five after another critically injured occupant succumbed to injuries.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Noor Hussain, Saidul Islam, and Abul Hussain, all residents of the Naoboicha area of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

According to local sources, the victims were travelling in the vehicle when the fatal accident occurred. The vehicle is believed to have skidded off the narrow mountain road before falling into the gorge. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Grief Grips Lakhimpur

The tragic incident has plunged the victims' families and the entire Naoboicha region into mourning. Relatives and local residents expressed grief over the sudden loss of five young lives.

As news of the accident reached Lakhimpur, people gathered at the victims' homes to offer condolences to the bereaved families.

Road Safety Concerns In Hilly Regions

Road accidents continue to be a major concern in the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh, where steep slopes, sharp bends, and difficult terrain often increase the risk of mishaps. The East Kameng district has witnessed several such accidents in recent years due to challenging road conditions and adverse weather.

Meanwhile, police and district authorities have initiated the necessary legal procedures and are coordinating efforts to hand over the bodies to their families. Further details are awaited as the investigation into the accident continues.