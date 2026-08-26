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English NewsNewsIndiaFive wild elephants rescued after being swept towards in UP's Bahraich

Five wild elephants rescued after being swept towards in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich, Aug 25 (PTI): Five wild elephants, including two calves, were safely rescued after being swept by strong currents of the Kaudiyala river towards the Girjapuri Barrage in Bahraich's Katarniaghat forest area, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

Bahraich, Aug 25 (PTI): Five wild elephants, including two calves, were safely rescued after being swept by strong currents of the Kaudiyala river towards the Girjapuri Barrage in Bahraich's Katarniaghat forest area, officials said.

The herd, comprising three adult elephants and two calves, was swept by strong currents towards the Girjapuri Barrage on Tuesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Apoorv Dixit told reporters that around 10.20 am, the Katarniaghat Range headquarters received information through the Kailashpuri barrier that several elephants were being swept towards the barrage by the strong current.

Two calves were losing control in the swift flow, while the adult elephants were drifting along with them in an attempt to protect and save them, he said.

On receiving the information, the Katarniaghat Range Officer and his team rushed to the Girjapuri Barrage and sought immediate assistance from the Irrigation Department.

The department closed the barrage gates to reduce the velocity of the river, enabling the adult elephants to regain their footing, steady the two calves and guide them towards safety.

Subsequently, forest personnel created noise, prompting all five elephants to move safely back into the forest.

Senior IFS officer and wildlife expert Dr Ramesh Pandey praised the swift action of the Forest and Irrigation departments in a post on X.

He said a major wildlife tragedy was averted due to timely coordination between the two departments and the prompt response of the range staff. PTI COR NAV NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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