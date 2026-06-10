Five new volvo buses to ferry Punjab passengers to Delhi airport

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI): Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday flagged off five new 'Super Integral Volvo' coach buses of state-owned Punbus that will operate between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The move is aimed at providing comfortable, safe and affordable connectivity to international travellers, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and regular passengers while further strengthening Punjab's public transport network, he said.

Addressing a gathering, Cheema said, "This initiative will greatly assist international commuters and routine passengers, besides completely eliminating the transport mafia from the state." Cheema said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government remains firmly committed to public welfare and strengthening public transport facilities.

He noted that the airport bus service was first conceptualised and launched on June 15, 2022, from the Jalandhar bus stand by Mann and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The minister further announced that to facilitate the general public and the NRI community, the transport department is adding a total of 15 new 'Super Integral Coach; buses to the Punbus fleet.

"The first five premium buses have been successfully rolled out today, and the remaining buses will further enhance connectivity and passenger convenience," he said.

Cheema said a major fleet expansion programme is already underway across the state.

"A total of 696 new buses are being integrated into the operations of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC. Punbus is adding 100 new ordinary buses, 100 HVAC air-conditioned buses and 10 additional Super Integral Coach buses under the kilometre scheme, while PRTC is being strengthened with 245 ordinary buses under the same scheme.

"These additions will significantly improve the quality, reach and reliability of public transport services across Punjab," he added. PTI CHS PRK

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