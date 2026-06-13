Five IAF Personnel Killed In AN-32 Crash At Assam's Jorhat Air Base; Co-Pilot Survives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Air Force AN-32 crashed during landing at Jorhat.

Crash killed five personnel; co-pilot survived, undergoing treatment.

Air Force ordered inquiry to ascertain accident's cause.

Five personnel of the Indian Air Force were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Jorhat air base in Assam, Air Force officials said.

The co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment, news agency ANI reported.

According to the IAF, the AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident while attempting to land at the Jorhat air base.

In a post on X, the Air Force said, “An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Earlier, the IAF had confirmed the crash, stating that an AN-32 transport aircraft had met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station and that further details were awaited.

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Investigation Underway

The court of inquiry has been constituted to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Commenting on the incident, former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Flight Operations Inspector Prashant Dhalla said several factors could have contributed to the accident.

“It's a very unfortunate accident. The AN-32 is a widely used aircraft in the Indian Air Force and is primarily used for the transport of cargo. The surprising part is that this crash has happened within the vicinity of the Jorhat Air Force Station base. According to me, there can be multiple factors. That is a matter for the investigation,” Dhalla said.

He noted that heavy rainfall and low cloud activity had been reported in the area and said possibilities such as spatial disorientation, technical malfunction or adverse weather conditions would likely be examined during the investigation.

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Backbone Of IAF Transport Operations

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo transport and operational support missions.

The aircraft plays a key role in maintaining connectivity and operational readiness across remote and high-altitude regions of the country.

The inquiry is expected to establish the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify its cause.

(With inputs from ANI)