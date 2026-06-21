He cited the need for development funds to serve his constituency, stating it was difficult to get public works sanctioned as an opposition member. He also mentioned the limited MPLADS allocation.
'Moved From One Shiv Sena To Another': First Sena UBT Rebel MP Breaks Silence, Confirms Exit
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed joining Eknath Shinde's camp, citing lack of development funds. He said criticism by party leaders also influenced the move.
- MP Nagesh Ashtikar joined Shinde Sena for constituency development funds.
- He cited opposition difficulties hindering sanctioned public works for voters.
One of the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, on Sunday confirmed that he has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing the need for development funds to serve his constituency. In a video message shared on social media, the Hingoli MP said that being in the opposition had made it difficult to get public works sanctioned, despite the expectations of voters. Ashtikar, along with Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar and four other MPs, is part of a group of six Lok Sabha members who have formed a separate faction.
"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectations, and getting their work done is my responsibility. However, I was not getting development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLADS allocation is limited. Considering these factors, I took this decision," he said.
Ashtikar added that the move was aimed at securing resources for constituency development and fulfilling commitments made to voters.
Nanded, Maharashtra: Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar says, "... There are many kinds of discussions going on. First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray gave me a lot of love. Apart from that, Sanjay Raut and… pic.twitter.com/arJa15M9pM— IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Remarks By Party Leaders Influenced Decision
The MP also indicated that comments made by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in recent days contributed to his decision to switch camps.
Referring to criticism directed at the dissident MPs, Ashtikar said no decision had been taken by him or several other MPs until June 18.
"I and some other MPs had not decided anything until June 18. We had not gone anywhere. But certain remarks made against us since Thursday made us feel there was no point in staying," he said, in an apparent reference to Sanjay Raut's criticism of the rebels.
Split Buzz Grows In Sena (UBT)
Speculation over a possible split intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reportedly skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi on June 17.
Apart from Ashtikar, the absent MPs included Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs. Under the anti-defection law, at least six MPs would need to act together to avoid disqualification, making the group crucial to any potential realignment within the party.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar switch political parties?
Which party did Nagesh Patil Ashtikar join?
Nagesh Patil Ashtikar has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He clarified that he moved from 'one Shiv Sena to another' and has not abandoned his core ideology.