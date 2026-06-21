'Moved From One Shiv Sena To Another': First Sena UBT Rebel MP Breaks Silence, Confirms Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Nagesh Ashtikar joined Shinde Sena for constituency development funds.

He cited opposition difficulties hindering sanctioned public works for voters.

One of the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, on Sunday confirmed that he has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing the need for development funds to serve his constituency. In a video message shared on social media, the Hingoli MP said that being in the opposition had made it difficult to get public works sanctioned, despite the expectations of voters. Ashtikar, along with Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar and four other MPs, is part of a group of six Lok Sabha members who have formed a separate faction.

"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectations, and getting their work done is my responsibility. However, I was not getting development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLADS allocation is limited. Considering these factors, I took this decision," he said.

Ashtikar added that the move was aimed at securing resources for constituency development and fulfilling commitments made to voters.

Nanded, Maharashtra: Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar says, "... There are many kinds of discussions going on. First of all, let me make it clear that I am not upset with anyone. Secondly, Uddhav Thackeray gave me a lot of love. Apart from that, Sanjay Raut and… pic.twitter.com/arJa15M9pM — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Remarks By Party Leaders Influenced Decision

The MP also indicated that comments made by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders in recent days contributed to his decision to switch camps.

Referring to criticism directed at the dissident MPs, Ashtikar said no decision had been taken by him or several other MPs until June 18.

"I and some other MPs had not decided anything until June 18. We had not gone anywhere. But certain remarks made against us since Thursday made us feel there was no point in staying," he said, in an apparent reference to Sanjay Raut's criticism of the rebels.

Ashtikar acknowledged that some supporters may disagree with his move, while others may understand it. He assured constituents that he would continue to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him as their elected representative. 'Moved From One Shiv Sena To Another' Seeking to reassure party workers, Ashtikar said he had not abandoned the party's core ideology. "I will prove through my work that I have not gone anywhere else. I have simply moved from one Shiv Sena to another. I have not left the ideology," he said. He also appealed to supporters to express their anger in a restrained manner and avoid using unconstitutional or offensive language. "People may express their disappointment, but words can deeply hurt. We all belong to the same soil, and I will always stand with the workers," he added. Veiled Response To Sanjay Raut Ashtikar also appeared to respond to comments made by senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. "Sanjay Raut is like a father figure to me. If he scolds us, there is no problem. But even if someone says 'teach them a lesson', no one is lesser than anyone else. Such actions can have unpleasant consequences," he said. His remarks come amid growing speculation over a major realignment within Shiv Sena (UBT), with six MPs now openly distancing themselves from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

Split Buzz Grows In Sena (UBT)

Speculation over a possible split intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs reportedly skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi on June 17.

Apart from Ashtikar, the absent MPs included Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs. Under the anti-defection law, at least six MPs would need to act together to avoid disqualification, making the group crucial to any potential realignment within the party.