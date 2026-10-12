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English NewsNewsIndiaFIR Registered Against JNU Professor In Sexual Harassment Case Days After Dismissal

FIR Registered Against JNU Professor In Sexual Harassment Case Days After Dismissal

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has been booked in a sexual harassment case days after his dismissal as a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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  • Students alleged harassment; Akoijam calls it

New Delhi: Days after his dismissal as professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty, according to Delhi Police officials.

The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the university's chief security officer on October 11, the officials said on Monday.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, charges he has denied.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year. The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

A case has been registered against Akoijam, the Congress MP from Inner Manipur, following a complaint by JNU's chief security officer, police said.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. An investigation has been taken up, police said.

Reacting to his dismissal on Friday, Akoijam had termed the action a "witch hunt" and claimed that he had not been given an opportunity to respond to the committee's findings. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jawaharlal Nehru University Sexual Harassment Case Bimol Akoijam
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