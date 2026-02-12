Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I'll Fight': Rahul Amid BJP Move To Disqualify Him

Dubey has accused Gandhi of misleading the House and demanded strict action, including suspension from Parliament and revocation of his membership.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 08:07 PM (IST)



A fresh political flashpoint erupted in Parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The move follows Gandhi’s remarks on the India–US interim trade agreement and his allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, which triggered sharp objections from treasury bench members.

Motion Seeks Suspension, Cancellation Of Membership

In the notice filed before the Lok Sabha, Dubey called for disciplinary measures against the Congress leader, arguing that his statements were not only inaccurate but also damaging, as per a report on India Today. He urged that Gandhi be suspended and his parliamentary membership cancelled.

The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party, as confrontations in the House have grown increasingly frequent in recent sessions.

Allegations Raised Outside Parliament

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Dubey levelled further accusations against Gandhi. He alleged that the Congress leader had links with international organizations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID. Dubey also claimed that Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the United States were connected to “anti-India activities”, reported The Hindu.

Additionally, the BJP MP argued that Gandhi should be prohibited from contesting elections in the future, intensifying the political rhetoric surrounding the issue.

Rahul Gandhi’s Response: ‘I Will Fight for Farmers’

Amid the controversy, Rahul Gandhi struck a defiant note over the privilege motion and possible legal action.

“Whether an FIR is filed, a case is registered, or a privilege motion is brought — I will fight for the farmers,” he said.

He further stated, “Any trade deal that snatches the livelihood of farmers or weakens the country’s food security is anti-farmer.”

Targeting the government, Gandhi added, “We will not allow the anti-farmer Modi government to compromise with the interests of the annadatas.”

When asked about the privilege motion being brought against him, Gandhi remarked, “Do they give you some keywords?”

The exchange has deepened the political divide in Parliament, with both sides hardening their positions over the trade agreement and related allegations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a notice seeking a motion against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the India-US trade agreement and allegations involving Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

What action is being sought against Rahul Gandhi?

The notice calls for Gandhi's suspension from Parliament and the revocation of his membership. It also suggests prohibiting him from contesting future elections.

What other allegations were made against Rahul Gandhi?

Outside Parliament, Dubey accused Gandhi of having links with organizations like the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, and USAID, and suggested his foreign visits were linked to 'anti-India activities'.

How did Rahul Gandhi respond to the privilege motion?

Gandhi stated he will fight for farmers regardless of FIRs, cases, or privilege motions. He believes anti-farmer trade deals should not compromise the interests of 'annadatas'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nishikant Dubey BJP Congress Privilege Motion : Rahul Gandhi Parliament Suspension
