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English NewsNewsIndiaFIR lodged after posters questioning govt performance found pasted in Delhi Metro train

FIR lodged after posters questioning govt performance found pasted in Delhi Metro train

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI): An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government's performance and raising different issues were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, police sources said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI): An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government's performance and raising different issues were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, police sources said on Friday.

The A4-sized black and white posters carried phrases like "You Can Change Your Own Life", "Voting Protest", "Spectrum of Engagement", "Community Building Reform" and "Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone" and listed nine claims about changes in the country over the recent years, the sources said.

The posters, which also invited people to join an online group through a QR code, were seized by police. The Special Cell is also involved in the investigation, they said.

The incident came to light on October 20 when Tarun Chaudhary, a train operator with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) deployed on the Airport Express Line, was on duty, according to the FIR.

Chaudhary left New Delhi station for Yashobhoomi station at around 6.50 pm, and the train reached its destination at around 7.15 pm. While inspecting the train from inside the cabin, he noticed two posters pasted on a seat, the FIR stated.

He removed the posters and informed his senior officers and the Operations Control Centre. He was then directed to hand them over to the station controller at Dwarka Sector 21, who subsequently informed police.

Efforts are being made to identify the person who pasted them inside the train, the sources said. PTI SSJ DIV

DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 24 October 2026
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