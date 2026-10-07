FIR Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Over Akashvani Bhawan Entry During ‘Vote Chori’ Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police filed FIR against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, supporters.

FIR alleges unauthorized entry into Akashvani Bhawan on October 6.

Leaders protested ECI irregularities, CEC Gyanesh Kumar's functioning.

Police detained 260 protesters after unpermitted eight-hour sit-in.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition's march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, Delhi Police officials said.

The two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained on Tuesday after an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan. The detention followed an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office that was stopped by police.

Opposition Protests Against ECI, SIR

The opposition MPs were protesting against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc parties had raised the issue of “vote chori” during the protest and sought to march from Parliament House to the Election Commission office.

According to Delhi Police, no application seeking permission for the march was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Police Say No Permission Was Granted

According to Delhi Police, permission had not been granted for the proposed march. The INDIA bloc leaders and MPs nevertheless proceeded with the demonstration on Tuesday, following which the march was stopped.

The subsequent sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan continued for more than eight hours before the protesters, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained.

The FIR follows the complaint alleging that the Congress leaders, their supporters and other MPs entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission.